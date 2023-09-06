Goldco Celebrates Remarkable Milestone: Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews from Satisfied Customers

"We are absolutely thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone of 5,000 five-star reviews. These accolades mirror the profound impact Goldco has in supporting our customers' financial independence." - Trevor Gerszt, Goldco CEO Tweet this

"We are absolutely thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone of 5,000 five-star reviews," said Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. "These accolades mirror the profound impact Goldco has in supporting our customers' financial independence, further establishing Goldco as a reliable partner for all their precious metals needs."

As Goldco aims for 100% customer satisfaction, a vast amount of the reviews that Goldco has received to date speak highly of the company's exceptional customer service and industry expertise:

"My experience with rolling my IRA over to metals with Goldco was exceptional! I have no experience with this and they made it so easy and understandable! Everyone I dealt with was so informative and professional. Customer service is phenomenal." -VC, Google Review

"The entire service, from beginning to end, was done in complete information and expertise. I was pleased with the introduction and execution of the entire transaction, and the respectful and courteous service provided. Thank you for such a pleasant experience." - Kathryn Joan Clark, Trustpilot

You can read more Goldco reviews at https://goldco.com/reviews/.

About Goldco

Goldco is a leader in the precious metals industry, with over a decade of experience helping customers who want to protect their retirement savings with gold and silver. With thousands of satisfied customers and a generous buyback guarantee, Goldco is committed to delivering the highest standards in customer service and precious metals delivery. Goldco has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 5,000 five-star ratings on Trustpilot, TrustLink, and Consumer Affairs.

Media Contact

Trevor Gerszt, Goldco, 1 8184495251, [email protected], Goldco.com

SOURCE Goldco