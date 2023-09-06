Goldco Celebrates Remarkable Milestone: Over 5,000 Five-Star Reviews from Satisfied Customers

Goldco, a leader in precious metals, has garnered over 5,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers, showcasing their commitment to excellence and customer service. The reviews were gathered from reputable platforms, and the company was recognized for Best Customer Service by Money.com. Goldco's CEO, Trevor Gerszt, expressed excitement about the achievement, highlighting the company's role in customers' financial independence. The reviews emphasize exceptional customer service and industry expertise.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a leader in the precious metals industry, is proud to announce a significant achievement: the company has received over 5,000 five-star reviews from gratified customers. This impressive milestone not only underscores Goldco's commitment to excellence but also highlights its dedication to providing unparalleled customer service and expert guidance to Americans seeking to secure their financial future through precious metals.
Over the years, Goldco has steadily earned the trust of thousands of customers who have chosen Goldco as their preferred precious metals provider. The company amassed its favorable reviews on reputable customer review platforms and from online marketplace resources such as Consumer Affairs, Better Business Bureau, Google, Trustpilot, and more. Passing the 5,000 five-star review threshold comes on the heels of Goldco being honored for Best Customer Service among eight of the top Gold IRA companies in the nation by the highly respected financial publication Money.com.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone of 5,000 five-star reviews," said Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. "These accolades mirror the profound impact Goldco has in supporting our customers' financial independence, further establishing Goldco as a reliable partner for all their precious metals needs."
As Goldco aims for 100% customer satisfaction, a vast amount of the reviews that Goldco has received to date speak highly of the company's exceptional customer service and industry expertise:
"My experience with rolling my IRA over to metals with Goldco was exceptional! I have no experience with this and they made it so easy and understandable! Everyone I dealt with was so informative and professional. Customer service is phenomenal." -VC, Google Review
"The entire service, from beginning to end, was done in complete information and expertise. I was pleased with the introduction and execution of the entire transaction, and the respectful and courteous service provided. Thank you for such a pleasant experience." - Kathryn Joan Clark, Trustpilot
About Goldco
Goldco is a leader in the precious metals industry, with over a decade of experience helping customers who want to protect their retirement savings with gold and silver. With thousands of satisfied customers and a generous buyback guarantee, Goldco is committed to delivering the highest standards in customer service and precious metals delivery. Goldco has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 5,000 five-star ratings on Trustpilot, TrustLink, and Consumer Affairs.
