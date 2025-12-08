Goldco Earns More Than 8,000 Five-Star Verified Reviews

"We are honored to reach the 8,000 five-star review milestone which is something no other company in our industry has achieved," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. Post this

Crossing the 8,000 five-star review threshold comes on the heels of a series of prestigious industry accolades, including:

Money.com – Best Customer Service, in its review of 2025 Best Gold IRA Companies

Inc. Magazine – #18 on the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

2025 Bronze Stevie® Award – Fastest-Growing Company, American Business Awards®

"We are honored to reach the 8,000 five-star review milestone which is something no other company in our industry has achieved," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. "Every review represents a real customer experience and reflects our team's dedication to providing transparent, responsive, and friendly service at every stage of the process."

Customers across the country continue to praise Goldco for its knowledgeable staff, clear communication, and seamless onboarding process.

Here is what customers have to say about Goldco:

"I recently worked with Goldco and I cannot say enough good things about my experience. Their customer service is absolutely stellar! From the very first interaction, the team was professional, knowledgeable, and genuinely attentive to my needs. The staff went above and beyond to ensure I felt confident and informed every step of the way." - Kandice W., Yelp

"I have been 100% satisfied with the outstanding services from the Goldco team! I just completed my third purchase with Goldco and they made the process so easy and it was handled very professionally with excellent follow-up! I would highly recommend using Goldco!" - Beth B., Google

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way. The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 8,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.

To learn more about Goldco, visit www.goldco.com.

