Goldco Earns Spot at No. 317 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the 8th Consecutive Year

Golco has achieved notable recognition by ranking No. 317 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the eighth consecutive year Golco has been featured on this prestigious list. Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on rapid revenue growth, with this year's top 500 showing an impressive average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,637 percent. CEO Trevor Gerszt praised the accolade as a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. In addition to this honor, Golco recently earned accolades from Money.com for outstanding customer service and was named the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Fastest Growing Company in the 2024 American Business Awards. The Inc. 5000 list showcases companies excelling despite economic challenges, including inflation and rising capital costs.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 -- Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.