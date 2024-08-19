Goldco Earns Spot at No. 317 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the 8th Consecutive Year

Golco has achieved notable recognition by ranking No. 317 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the eighth consecutive year Golco has been featured on this prestigious list. Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on rapid revenue growth, with this year's top 500 showing an impressive average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,637 percent. CEO Trevor Gerszt praised the accolade as a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. In addition to this honor, Golco recently earned accolades from Money.com for outstanding customer service and was named the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Fastest Growing Company in the 2024 American Business Awards. The Inc. 5000 list showcases companies excelling despite economic challenges, including inflation and rising capital costs.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Golco ranks No. 317 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth consecutive year is a tremendous honor for Goldco, highlighting the dedication and hard work of our entire team," stated Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. "This recognition, alongside such innovative companies, reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value as we help our customers secure their financial futures."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
The Inc. 5000 ranking follows another significant achievement for Goldco, as Money.com (Money Magazine) recently recognized the company for its outstanding customer service, naming it the top choice among eight leading gold IRA companies. Additionally, Goldco was honored as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Fastest Growing Company in the 2024 American Business Awards.
