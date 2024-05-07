Goldco Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

"We're thrilled to receive the Gold Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company. This achievement underscores the hard work of our team and the confidence of our customers." - Trevor Gerszt, Goldco CEO Post this

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Goldco stood out for its resilience, customer-centric approach, and industry leadership. Judges noted that Goldco has become the preferred partner for individuals seeking to safeguard their savings with precious metals.

"We're thrilled to receive the Gold Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company. This achievement underscores the hard work of our team and the confidence of our customers," said Goldco's CEO Trevor Gerszt. "We remain dedicated to sustained growth and delivering exceptional service in the precious metals industry."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

