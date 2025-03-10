Goldco Honored for 'Best Customer Service' by Money.com for Third Consecutive Year

"Earning this distinction for a third consecutive year is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence," said Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt Post this

Goldco's continued recognition stems from its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and thousands of five-star reviews across platforms like Google, Consumer Affairs, and Trustpilot. This accolade reflects Goldco's unwavering dedication to providing a seamless and supportive experience for every customer.

"Earning this distinction for a third consecutive year is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence," said Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. "We take great pride in offering personalized support and expert guidance, ensuring our customers feel empowered in their decisions."

To read the full Money.com article recognizing Goldco as the Best Customer Service gold IRA company, visit https://money.com/best-gold-ira-companies/.

About Money.com

Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. They continue to build upon that legacy, providing up-to-date news, educational resources, and tools that will help you create meaningful investments and lasting returns.

About Goldco

Goldco is a leader in the precious metals industry, with over a decade of experience helping customers protect their retirement savings. The company also offers direct sales of gold and silver. Purchase your precious metals with confidence knowing that if your circumstances change, Goldco offers a buy back program guaranteed at the highest price.

Goldco is a privately held firm specializing in wealth and asset protection. We are rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance. Our quality customer service, dependability, and ethical business practices have resulted in thousands of satisfied customers and positive reviews.

Media Contact

Clare Eisenberg, Goldco, 1 (818) 449-5251, [email protected], https://goldco.com/

SOURCE Goldco