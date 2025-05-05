Goldco Honored With Bronze Stevie® Award In 2025 American Business Awards®

Goldco won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year, recognized for innovation, growth, and service excellence in the 2025 American Business Awards.
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, the nation's premier business awards program. The American Business Awards recognize outstanding achievements by organizations across the United States—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted from companies across virtually every industry. Goldco was praised by judges for its "high rankings in growth and customer satisfaction" and for "its ability to lead with innovation and sustain impactful industry growth while maintaining a commitment to unparalleled service quality."
"We're honored to be recognized among so many remarkable companies," said Trevor Gerszt, CEO of Goldco. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to helping Americans diversify their retirement savings with gold and silver. As demand grows for precious metals, we're proud to continue delivering white glove service and education to our customers."
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. "Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."
For more information about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2025 winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
Media Contact
Clare Eisenberg, Goldco, 1 (855) 465-3472 389, [email protected], https://goldco.com/
SOURCE Goldco
Share this article