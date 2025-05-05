Goldco Honored With Bronze Stevie® Award In 2025 American Business Awards®

Goldco won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year, recognized for innovation, growth, and service excellence in the 2025 American Business Awards.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®, the nation's premier business awards program. The American Business Awards recognize outstanding achievements by organizations across the United States—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted from companies across virtually every industry. Goldco was praised by judges for its "high rankings in growth and customer satisfaction" and for "its ability to lead with innovation and sustain impactful industry growth while maintaining a commitment to unparalleled service quality."