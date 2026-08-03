Goldco Leads Gold IRA Industry in Better Business Bureau (BBB) Consumer Reviews

"This company was great to work with. They explained the process and answered any questions we had when purchasing our precious metals. Super friendly staff as well!" - Eric B. Post this

"We take great pride in our A+ rating, but what truly sets Goldco apart is a volume of consumer reviews that dwarfs the competition," stated Goldco founder Trevor Gerszt. "Having thousands of everyday Americans actively endorse us on the BBB is a testament to our team's dedication."

For more than 100 years, the BBB has fostered consumer trust and ethical practices. Beyond its traditional A+ to F rating system, the organization leverages thousands of daily user reviews to bring real-world transparency to the marketplace.

Here is what customers are saying about Goldco on the BBB:

"Made everything very easy. They were extremely courteous and informative. Great company to work with." - John K.

"This company was great to work with. They explained the process and answered any questions we had when purchasing our precious metals. Super friendly staff as well!" - Eric B

"Definitely a pleasant way to purchase gold. No pressure, only help when needed. I would definitely recommend Goldco to anyone interested in purchasing gold." - Daniel P.

Beyond its standout performance on the BBB, Goldco has earned over 8,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers across major platforms including Google, Yelp, Trustpilot, and Consumer Affairs. Specializing in helping individuals help safeguard their retirement savings with precious metals, the company has placed more than $3 billion in gold and silver transactions. Operating since 2011, Goldco is a nine-time Inc. 5000 award recipient, reflecting its sustained growth and operational excellence.

For more information about Goldco's precious metals IRAs, visit Goldco's official website.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way. The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 8,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.

To learn more about Goldco, visit www.goldco.com.

Media Contact

Clare Eisenberg, Goldco, 1 (855) 472-8494, [email protected], goldco.com

SOURCE Goldco