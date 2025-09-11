Goldco Makes History as First Gold Company to Join Inc. 5000 10x Club

"We're proud to be the only precious metals company named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time and to once again be recognized as the leading precious metals company," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. Post this

"We're proud to be the only precious metals company named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time and to once again be recognized as the leading precious metals company," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication, our customers' trust, and our commitment to helping Americans strengthen their retirement savings with precious metals."

Goldco has repeatedly been ranked as the #1 gold company on the Inc. 5000 list, underscoring its reputation for excellence and leadership in helping Americans diversify their retirement savings with precious metals.

Goldco has earned over 7,300 five-star reviews from satisfied customers and has been recognized by Money.com for Best Customer Service. In 2025, the company ranked #18 on the Inc. Regionals and received the Bronze Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company. Endorsed by Sean Hannity, Tom Selleck, Dennis Quaid, and Chuck Norris, among others, Goldco continues to set the standard as the most trusted name in precious metals.

