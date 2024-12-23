Goldco Named One of Los Angeles Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2024

Goldco, a precious metals leader, earned the #24 spot on Los Angeles Business Journal's 2024 Fastest-Growing Companies list, celebrating significant milestones and industry leadership, including $3 billion in placements.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a leading provider of precious metals, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Los Angeles area. For 2024, Goldco earned the #24 spot, marking the third time the company has been featured on this esteemed list of businesses demonstrating exceptional revenue growth and industry leadership in the region.
The Los Angeles Business Journal unveiled its 2024 Fastest Growing Private Companies during the annual Disruptor Awards, an event celebrating business leaders and innovators reshaping industries. This recognition highlights Goldco's significant achievements, including surpassing $3 billion in gold and silver placements—a major industry milestone. Additionally, Goldco was recently ranked #317 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the region," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder and CEO of Goldco. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering exceptional service and value to our customers.
