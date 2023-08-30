Goldco Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing List and Secures Top Position Among Gold Companies

"The recognition of Goldco as the top-ranked Gold Company on the Inc. 5000 list fills us with immense honor. Our mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers remains resolute, as we continue to drive growth within the precious metals retail industry." - Trevor Gerszt, Goldco CEO Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In addition to its remarkable Inc.5000 ranking, this year Goldco was honored by Money.com for "Best Customer Service" among eight of the nation's top Gold IRA companies. Goldco is also ranked number 45 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington.

Goldco is a leader in the precious metals industry, with over a decade of experience helping customers who want to protect their retirement savings with gold and silver. With thousands of satisfied customers and a generous buyback guarantee, Goldco is committed to delivering the highest standards in customer service and precious metals delivery. Goldco has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 5,000 five-star ratings on Trustpilot, TrustLink, and Consumer Affairs.

