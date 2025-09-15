Goldco Partners with Jim Kerr To Educate Everyday Americans On the Power of Diversifying with Gold and Silver

"By partnering with Goldco, we can empower people to make informed decisions and show them how adding gold and silver to their portfolio could strengthen their financial future." – Jim Kerr. Post this

"Too many hardworking Americans are unaware of the options available to them when it comes to protecting their wealth," said Jim Kerr. "By partnering with Goldco, we can empower people to make informed decisions and show them how adding gold and silver to their portfolio could strengthen their financial future."

Goldco has been at the forefront of the precious metals industry, offering reliable products, trusted services, and education for over a decade. This partnership with Jim Kerr underscores their shared mission to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to navigate today's economic landscape.

"As a company, our goal has always been to demystify gold and silver for everyday Americans with trusted, time-tested precious metals expertise," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. "Partnering with Mr. Kerr allows us to partner with a trusted voice to expand our mission and reach more people with a classic message of stability in unstable times."

Goldco continues to lead the way in helping individuals purchase gold and silver — offering award-winning personalized service, unmatched customer support, and a reputation backed by over 7,300 five-star customer reviews and the only precious metals company to be ranked on the Inc 5000 for 10 years.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.

The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 7,300 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.

To learn more, visit goldco.com.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WLTW-FM, WWPR-FM, WAXQ-FM, WOR-AM, New York's Black Information Network, WWRL-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

