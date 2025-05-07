Goldco Partners with Tom Selleck To Educate Americans About The Value of Precious Metals

Goldco partners with Tom Selleck to promote gold and silver as tools for protecting retirement savings amid economic uncertainty, emphasizing trust, stability, and personalized service backed by top ratings.
LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, the award-winning leader in precious metals, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with iconic actor, trusted public figure and long-time gold advocate, Tom Selleck, to raise awareness about the importance of helping to protect individuals' retirement savings with gold and silver.
In a time of economic uncertainty, rising inflation, and market volatility, Americans are increasingly turning to tangible assets to help safeguard their financial future. Together, Goldco and Mr. Selleck will highlight the role that physical gold and silver can play in creating long-term stability and peace of mind for individuals saving for retirement. "When Ronald Reagan first took office, we were still under a cloud of terrible inflation," said Mr. Selleck. "Well, inflation is back, and so I decided to buy Gold and Silver on a regular basis. Goldco was just what I was looking for - a simple, secure way to help protect my future."
Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "Tom Selleck represents trust and reliability — the same qualities Goldco has delivered to thousands of customers, for more than a decade. This partnership can help more Americans understand the value of gold and silver as a hedge in uncertain times, represented by Mr. Selleck's own experiences with precious metals."
Goldco continues to lead the way in helping individuals purchase gold and silver — offering award-winning personalized service, unmatched customer support, and a reputation backed by over 6,000 five-star customer reviews.
About Goldco
Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.
The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 6,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.
Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance. To learn more, visit goldco.com.
