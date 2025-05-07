Goldco Partners with Tom Selleck To Educate Americans About The Value of Precious Metals

"Goldco was just what I was looking for — a simple, secure way to help protect my future." – Tom Selleck Post this

Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "Tom Selleck represents trust and reliability — the same qualities Goldco has delivered to thousands of customers, for more than a decade. This partnership can help more Americans understand the value of gold and silver as a hedge in uncertain times, represented by Mr. Selleck's own experiences with precious metals."

Goldco continues to lead the way in helping individuals purchase gold and silver — offering award-winning personalized service, unmatched customer support, and a reputation backed by over 6,000 five-star customer reviews.

To learn more about Goldco and its partnership with Tom Selleck, visit www.goldco.com.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.

The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 6,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance. To learn more, visit goldco.com.

Media Contact

Kristal Bogle, Goldco, 1 8184620551, [email protected], https://goldco.com/

Annett Wolf, Publicist for Tom Selleck, 1 3108870737, [email protected]

SOURCE Goldco