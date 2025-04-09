Goldco Ranks #18 on Inc. Regionals Pacific List for Third Consecutive Year

Goldco ranked #18 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, marking its third consecutive year. The honor reflects strong growth, job creation, and commitment to helping Americans protect retirement savings.
LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has once again recognized Goldco as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, ranking #18 on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list. This marks the third consecutive year Goldco has earned a spot on this prestigious list, which highlights independent businesses driving economic growth in California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii.
"It's an honor to be recognized for the third year in a row," said Goldco CEO Trevor Gerszt. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to helping Americans safeguard their retirement savings with gold and silver. We're incredibly proud of our team's dedication and the trust our customers continue to place in us." The 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list showcases 142 companies that achieved a median growth rate of 124% between 2021 and 2023, creating 7,947 jobs and making a significant impact on the regional economy.
Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
