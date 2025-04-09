Goldco Ranks #18 on Inc. Regionals Pacific List for Third Consecutive Year

Goldco ranked #18 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, marking its third consecutive year. The honor reflects strong growth, job creation, and commitment to helping Americans protect retirement savings.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has once again recognized Goldco as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, ranking #18 on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list. This marks the third consecutive year Goldco has earned a spot on this prestigious list, which highlights independent businesses driving economic growth in California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii.