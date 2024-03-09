Goldco Ranks No. 17 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Goldco has secured the impressive 17th spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, showcasing the company's outstanding growth and success in the Pacific region. Goldco's achievement reflects not only hard work but also the trust of its customers, propelling the company toward continued prosperity.
LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Goldco is No. 17 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.
"We're thrilled to rank #17 on the Inc Regionals Pacific list, a remarkable 28 spots higher than last year," stated Goldco CEO Trevor Gertszt. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the trust of our customers. We are grateful for this honor and excited about the continued growth and success that lies ahead for Goldco."
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
"These honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do -- they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
