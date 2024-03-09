Goldco Ranks No. 17 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We're thrilled to rank #17 on the Inc Regionals Pacific list, a remarkable 28 spots higher than last year. This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the trust of our customers. We are grateful for this honor." - Trevor Gertszt, Goldco CEO Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"These honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do -- they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

