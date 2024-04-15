Goldco Receives 2024 Best of Calabasas Award for Third Consecutive Year

Goldco celebrates its third consecutive win of the Best of Calabasas Award, alongside induction into the esteemed 2024 Calabasas Business Hall of Fame, highlighting its commitment to excellence in the precious metals industry and its positive impact on the local community.
CALABASAS, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco has been honored with the prestigious Best of Calabasas Award, marking its third consecutive win and reinforcing its standing as the foremost Gold Dealer in the region. Additionally, Goldco has proudly secured its place in the selective 2024 Calabasas Business Hall of Fame, further underscoring its commitment to excellence in the precious metals industry.
Each year, the Calabasas Award Program identifies companies with exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of local businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Calabasas area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2024 Calabasas Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Calabasas Award Program and data provided by third parties.
The Calabasas Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Calabasas area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
