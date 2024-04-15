Goldco Receives 2024 Best of Calabasas Award for Third Consecutive Year

Goldco celebrates its third consecutive win of the Best of Calabasas Award, alongside induction into the esteemed 2024 Calabasas Business Hall of Fame, highlighting its commitment to excellence in the precious metals industry and its positive impact on the local community.

CALABASAS, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco has been honored with the prestigious Best of Calabasas Award, marking its third consecutive win and reinforcing its standing as the foremost Gold Dealer in the region. Additionally, Goldco has proudly secured its place in the selective 2024 Calabasas Business Hall of Fame, further underscoring its commitment to excellence in the precious metals industry.