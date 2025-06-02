Goldco Surpasses 7,300 Five-Star Customer Reviews, Underscoring Commitment to Service Excellence

Goldco surpasses 7,300 five-star reviews, reflecting its decade-long dedication to exceptional customer service, trusted support, and industry recognition in helping clients safeguard wealth with precious metals.
LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, a leading provider of precious metals, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 7,300 FIVE-STAR reviews from satisfied customers. This milestone highlights Goldco's continued dedication to delivering outstanding customer service and trusted support to individuals seeking to diversify and protect their savings with gold and silver.
For more than a decade, Goldco has earned the trust of thousands across the country, becoming a go-to resource for those looking to help safeguard their wealth through physical precious metals. The company has received praise across major review platforms, including Better Business Bureau, Trustpilot, Consumer Affairs, and Google, among others.
Reaching over 7,300 FIVE-STAR reviews follows a series of major recognitions for Goldco, including being honored by Money.com for Best Customer Service among their reviews of 2025 Best Gold IRA Companies, being named #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and earning the 2025 Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company in the American Business Awards®.
"We are incredibly proud to be the first precious metals company to cross the 7,300 FIVE-STAR review milestone," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. "Each review is a reflection of our team's unwavering focus to provide our customers with personalized, transparent and friendly service."
In its pursuit of 100% customer satisfaction, Goldco has garnered numerous reviews praising the company's exceptional customer service and industry expertise:
"Great company to work with, very helpful and knowledgeable! I will definitely be doing more business with them in the future! " ~ Nicholas D., BBB
"My Precious Metals Specialist did an amazing job guiding me through the process and onboarding me as a new customer getting me through the account setup. I'm very happy and satisfied with my experience." ~ David, TrustPilot
