Goldco Surpasses 7,300 Five-Star Customer Reviews, Underscoring Commitment to Service Excellence

Reaching over 7,300 FIVE-STAR reviews follows a series of major recognitions for Goldco, including being honored by Money.com for Best Customer Service among their reviews of 2025 Best Gold IRA Companies, being named #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and earning the 2025 Bronze Stevie® Award for Fastest Growing Company in the American Business Awards®.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first precious metals company to cross the 7,300 FIVE-STAR review milestone," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder & Owner of Goldco. "Each review is a reflection of our team's unwavering focus to provide our customers with personalized, transparent and friendly service."

In its pursuit of 100% customer satisfaction, Goldco has garnered numerous reviews praising the company's exceptional customer service and industry expertise:

"Great company to work with, very helpful and knowledgeable! I will definitely be doing more business with them in the future! " ~ Nicholas D., BBB

"My Precious Metals Specialist did an amazing job guiding me through the process and onboarding me as a new customer getting me through the account setup. I'm very happy and satisfied with my experience." ~ David, TrustPilot

