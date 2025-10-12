"Golden" -- A Story of Love, Loss, and Legacy -- Premieres on Voices That Move

In a moving episode of Voices That Move, audiences were introduced to Mary Grampp, a mother of four whose journey through grief, creativity, and unwavering faith has inspired hearts across the nation. After losing her daughter McKaylee, Mary and her late husband Eddie Grampp — a veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation Studios with over sixteen years in the 3D animation industry — turned their pain into purpose. Together, they created "Golden," a reimagined Rumpelstiltskin tale dedicated to their daughter McKaylee's memory.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airing on 888RadioNetwork.com and PrayHopeLoveRadio.com**

In a moving episode of Voices That Move, audiences were introduced to Mary Grampp, a mother of four whose journey through grief, creativity, and unwavering faith has inspired hearts across the nation.

After losing her daughter McKaylee, Mary and her late husband Eddie Grampp — a veteran of with over 16 years in the animation industry, with positions at Walt Disney Feature Animation Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios — turned their pain into purpose. Together, they created "Golden," a reimagined Rumpelstiltskin tale dedicated to their daughter McKaylee's memory.

Eddie, a lifelong storyteller and animation artist, dreamed of bringing Golden to the big screen — and envisioned none other than Johnny Depp in the role of Rumpelstiltskin. Depp's depth, creativity, and ability to bring complex characters to life deeply inspired Eddie's artistic vision. Depp had met the Grampp family and their daughter McKaylee when they were in the hospital in Los Angeles, CA . His admiration and care for McKaylee really moved the Grampp Family through the years .

Though Eddie passed away from brain cancer before seeing his dream realized, Mary has carried the torch forward with grace and determination. With the help of producer and actor Jackie Nico, who now is helping produce and voices the lead character in Golden, Mary is keeping Eddie's dream alive — blending artistry, faith, and love into a project that continues to touch lives.

"Golden was more than a screenplay," Mary shares on Voices That Move. "It was how Eddie and I kept our daughter's memory alive — through imagination, through hope, and through the belief that love never dies."

The Voices That Move episode offers a glimpse into the creative heartbeat behind Golden, exploring how the Grampps' shared love for Disney magic and storytelling became a path to healing. Producer Jackie Nico, known for her recent role in Kevin Costner's, "Horizon ch. 2" " Attack of the Killer Tomatoes" and Executive producer of TV series " The Ballad of The Bushmare " which was just submitted to the Sundnace film festival. Her creative leadership and soulful performances, brings that same authenticity to the project — helping Mary transform a personal dream into a universal story about redemption and enduring love.

"What Mary and Eddie built is timeless," says Jackie Nico. "It's about believing that even in the darkest chapters, light can still be written in."

Listeners can hear Mary's full story on Voices That Move, Hosted by Sifu Karl Romain, streaming now on 888RadioNetwork.com and PrayHopeLoveRadio.com — a show dedicated to real stories that move hearts and ignite faith.

About "Golden"

Golden is a reimagined take on the classic tale of Rumpelstiltskin, inspired by love, loss, and the transformative power of storytelling. Created by Eddie and Mary Grampp in memory of their daughter McKaylee, the project continues under producer and actor Jackie Nico, who also voices the film's lead character.

About Mary Grampp

Mary is a mother, storyteller, and faith-driven creative who has endured profound loss. She is now stewarding the legacy she and her late husband created together in Golden, seeking to bring it to audiences worldwide.

About Jackie Nico

Jackie Nico is a multi-talented producer, and actor, who currently serves as executive producer and lead voice actor for Golden. Her commitment embodies both artistic vision and personal heart.

About Voices That Move

the radio show where bold conversations ignite deep change. Hosted by world martial arts champion and master coach Sifu Karl Romain, each episode features entrepreneurs, athletes, community leaders, and everyday people who've turned trials into triumph. Their stories don't just inspire — they move lives. Catch Voices That Move, only on 888RadioNetwork. Because your story speaks life — and someone needs to hear it."

Media Contact

Jackie Nico, Jackie Nico Media, 1 8476910331, [email protected]

SOURCE Jackie Nico Media