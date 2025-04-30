"Golden Compiler" Fans Will Be Thrilled With Codey's Latest Adventure

"I've been researching and learning how to code and build learning modules that have snowballed into a series of books that were too good not to share" Post this

"I've been researching and learning how to code and build learning modules that have snowballed into a series of books that were too good not to share," said Lawson.

Roger Lawson II was born in Texas, and raised in Golden, Colorado. He loves to build dollhouses and furniture, as well as paint cars, motorcycles, and just about anything else. Lawson is interested in gardening, carpentry, masonry, theology, R/C, quantum mechanics and physics. He hopes the proceeds from this book will help him to raise funds and awareness for autism, and specifically for neuropathic scanning research.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Code And Conquer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

