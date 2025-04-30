"Golden Compiler" Fans Will Be Thrilled With Codey's Latest Adventure

Xulon Press presents computer/physics-based sci-fi and fantasy fiction.
HURST, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roger Lawson II continues his " The Golden Compiler" series with this second installment, Code and Conquer ($16.99, paperback, 9798868515576; $7.99, e-book, 9798868515583.
Codey is the young and reluctant king of the Golden Compiler Kingdom. It is up to him to navigate both unstable codes and unstable alliances in order to harness the power of AI and stabilize the chaos unleashed by a mad, rogue genius.
"I've been researching and learning how to code and build learning modules that have snowballed into a series of books that were too good not to share," said Lawson.
Roger Lawson II was born in Texas, and raised in Golden, Colorado. He loves to build dollhouses and furniture, as well as paint cars, motorcycles, and just about anything else. Lawson is interested in gardening, carpentry, masonry, theology, R/C, quantum mechanics and physics. He hopes the proceeds from this book will help him to raise funds and awareness for autism, and specifically for neuropathic scanning research.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Code And Conquer is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Roger Lawson II, Salem Author Services, 817-996-0459, [email protected]
SOURCE Author Roger Lawson II
Share this article