Golden Corral Selects Flybuy to Power "Golden Corral Favorites" Off-Premise Experience

With Flybuy, our operations team is excited to deliver a truly seamless pickup experience. The process is streamlined and efficient, allowing us to uphold the high standards our guests expect — while also providing the convenience and service they deserve

To power this next-generation experience, Golden Corral has teamed up with Flybuy to drive their enhanced off-premise experience. By leveraging Flybuy's advanced location technology, Golden Corral Favorites can now provide accurate arrival notifications, minimize customer wait times, and ensure food is prepared and handed off at the peak of freshness.

"With Flybuy, our operations team is excited to deliver a truly seamless pickup experience. The process is streamlined and efficient, allowing us to uphold the high standards our guests expect — while also providing the convenience and service they deserve," said Jason Kornosky, Vice President of Operations at Golden Corral.

Flybuy's proprietary platform detects when customers are en route, nearby, on property, and in the designated pickup area, allowing restaurant staff to time the order preparation and handoff perfectly. Most Golden Corral Favorites guests are fully comfortable using the new technology, requiring no extra steps to check in or announce their arrival. For those who haven't yet adopted this new technology or prefer alternative check-in methods, Flybuy offers multiple check-in options — including scanning a QR code, sending a text, or calling the store — guided by Flybuy's intuitive Voice Assistant. This feature automatically updates the Flybuy Dashboard and notifies staff of customer arrivals. Once they check in, Flybuy instantly alerts Golden Corral staff, updates the guest's status on the dashboard, and ensures their meal is prepared and delivered promptly. The result: faster service, fresher food, and a seamless guest experience — with every customer accounted for at all times.

"We're thrilled to partner with Golden Corral on the launch of their innovative new concept," said Marc Wallace, Co-Founder & CEO of Flybuy. "Golden Corral Favorites is a bold, forward-thinking approach to extending a beloved dine-in brand into the off-premise space. With Flybuy's technology, every guest interaction is streamlined for speed, convenience, and a truly seamless experience."

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation's largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. Golden Corral restaurants are 99% locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. In 2023, Golden Corral was recognized as one of the nation's top 50 "Most Loved Brands" by Yelp. They were also recognized for valuing their customers and providing excellent customer service by Newsweek, "America's Best Customer Service 2024." In addition, Golden Corral has received multiple workplace awards in recognition of their deep-rooted culture. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and have more recently partnered with Project Healing Waters, an organization that helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building. Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, and loyalty programs—all within a single, seamless solution. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, its AI-driven location engine is transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

Media Contact

Rebecca McFarland, Flybuy, 1 2026819434, [email protected], www.flybuy.com

