Golden Gate University Announces San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie as 2026 Commencement Speaker

Mayor Lurie to Speak at GGU Commencement Amid Downtown Revitalization

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Gate University announced today that Daniel Lurie will deliver the keynote address at its 2026 Commencement Ceremony, to be held on Wednesday, May 6.

As the 46th Mayor of the City and County of San Francisco, Mayor Lurie has led a significant revitalization of the city, with a focus on the reactivation of downtown.

"Golden Gate University has been part of education in San Francisco for 125 years, and I'm excited to celebrate the achievements of the 2026 graduating class," said Lurie. "As our city continues its recovery, this next generation of leaders will play a critical role in shaping San Francisco's future."

"The past, present, and future of Golden Gate University is inseparable from downtown San Francisco," said Brent White, President of Golden Gate University. "We began here in 1853 as a night school during the Gold Rush, training students in gold assaying. Today, we prepare graduates to succeed in the city's AI-driven economy. We are honored that Mayor Daniel Lurie will address our graduates at commencement."

A total of 1,232 students will graduate this term, with graduates traveling from across the United States and more than 25 countries to attend the ceremony at Davies Symphony Hall.

About Golden Gate University

Golden Gate University (GGU) is a private, nonprofit university anchored in San Francisco, serving more than 8,000 students worldwide. As an AI-focused, global, and multilingual institution, GGU is reimagining higher education for the future of work.

Media Contact

Amelia Giordano, Golden Gate University, 1 415-442-7092, [email protected], https://ggu.edu/

SOURCE Golden Gate University