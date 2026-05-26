Golden Gate University Opens New China Center in Wuhan

Golden Gate University has opened its first physical location in China with the launch of the GGU China Center in Wuhan, developed in partnership with ISA International Education Group. Located on ISA's campus, the Center will support GGU's growing educational partnerships across China, including degree pathways and collaborative academic programs. The expansion builds on GGU's existing Mandarin-language graduate programs, which currently serve more than 3,000 students in China, and reflects the university's broader commitment to global education and international engagement.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Gate University has opened a new China Center in Wuhan, China.
The GGU China Center, established in collaboration with ISA International Education Group, is located on ISA's state-of-the-art campus in Wuhan. It will serve as a hub for Golden Gate University's expanding partnerships across China. The Center will support initiatives ranging from early college programs to accelerated undergraduate and master's degree pathways, as well as collaborative degree programs with Chinese universities.
Five years ago, Golden Gate University began offering graduate degree programs in Mandarin for students in China. Currently, more than 3,000 students are enrolled in these programs. The GGU China Center is GGU's first physical location in China.
"GGU opened its first international locations in the 1980s, making it one of the earliest U.S. universities to establish an international presence abroad," said Brent White, President of Golden Gate University. "The opening of the GGU China Center represents an important expansion of GGU's global presence."
About ISA International Education Group
ISA International Education Group is a recognized leader in K-12 international education in China, serving more than 4,000 students from over 40 countries across six campuses.
About Golden Gate University
Golden Gate University is a private, nonprofit university anchored in San Francisco, serving more than 8,000 students worldwide. As an AI-focused, global, and multilingual institution, GGU is reimagining higher education for the future of work.
Media Contact
Amelia Giordano, Golden Gate University, 1 415-442-7092, [email protected], https://ggu.edu/
SOURCE Golden Gate University
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