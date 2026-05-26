Golden Gate University Opens New China Center in Wuhan

Golden Gate University has opened its first physical location in China with the launch of the GGU China Center in Wuhan, developed in partnership with ISA International Education Group. Located on ISA's campus, the Center will support GGU's growing educational partnerships across China, including degree pathways and collaborative academic programs. The expansion builds on GGU's existing Mandarin-language graduate programs, which currently serve more than 3,000 students in China, and reflects the university's broader commitment to global education and international engagement.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Gate University has opened a new China Center in Wuhan, China.

The GGU China Center, established in collaboration with ISA International Education Group, is located on ISA's state-of-the-art campus in Wuhan. It will serve as a hub for Golden Gate University's expanding partnerships across China. The Center will support initiatives ranging from early college programs to accelerated undergraduate and master's degree pathways, as well as collaborative degree programs with Chinese universities.