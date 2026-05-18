Golden Gate University Shortens the Bachelor's Degree by a Year

New three-year program expands student choice
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Gate University will launch a three-year Bachelor of Science in Business in Fall 2026, shortening the path to a bachelor's degree by a year and saving students a year's worth of tuition. The 90-credit program is one of the first three-year bachelor's degrees offered by a California university.
GGU's new three-year program does not replace the four-year option, but it allows students a shorter path to a bachelor's degree, saving both time and tuition. As the degree requires 25% fewer credits, it will cost 25% less. Students can also pair the three-year degree with a master's and finish both in four years.
"Our intent is to extend this option across every discipline we serve," said Edward Roekaert, GGU's Executive Vice President and Provost. "Business is the first. Psychology, accounting, law, and emerging technologies will follow."
Brent White, President of GGU, said the new model reflects both changing student needs and international norms in higher education.
"In much of the world, three-year bachelor's degrees are already standard," White said. "The United States has remained tied to a four-year model that increases both the time and cost required to earn a degree. Students today are looking for affordable and faster pathways into careers and graduate education. This program responds to these needs while maintaining academic quality."
The three-year program will be offered online as well as hybrid, with on-ground components in San Francisco.
Learn more about the three-year B.S. in Business: https://ggu.edu/programs/business-bs-accelerated/.
About Golden Gate University
Golden Gate University is a private, nonprofit university anchored in San Francisco, serving more than 8,000 students worldwide. As an AI-focused, global, and multilingual institution, GGU is reimagining higher education for the future of work.
Media Contact
Amelia Giordano, Golden Gate University, 1 415-442-7092, [email protected], https://ggu.edu/
SOURCE Golden Gate University
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