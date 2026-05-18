Golden Gate University Shortens the Bachelor's Degree by a Year

"The United States has remained tied to a four-year model that increases both the time and cost required to earn a degree." — Brent White, President, GGU Post this

"Our intent is to extend this option across every discipline we serve," said Edward Roekaert, GGU's Executive Vice President and Provost. "Business is the first. Psychology, accounting, law, and emerging technologies will follow."

Brent White, President of GGU, said the new model reflects both changing student needs and international norms in higher education.

"In much of the world, three-year bachelor's degrees are already standard," White said. "The United States has remained tied to a four-year model that increases both the time and cost required to earn a degree. Students today are looking for affordable and faster pathways into careers and graduate education. This program responds to these needs while maintaining academic quality."

The three-year program will be offered online as well as hybrid, with on-ground components in San Francisco.

Learn more about the three-year B.S. in Business: https://ggu.edu/programs/business-bs-accelerated/.

About Golden Gate University

Golden Gate University is a private, nonprofit university anchored in San Francisco, serving more than 8,000 students worldwide. As an AI-focused, global, and multilingual institution, GGU is reimagining higher education for the future of work.

Media Contact

Amelia Giordano, Golden Gate University, 1 415-442-7092, [email protected], https://ggu.edu/

SOURCE Golden Gate University