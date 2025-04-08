Golden Gate University Successfully Implements FOLIO with EBSCO's Support

"Our experience shows that institutions of any size can successfully adopt FOLIO and thrive with the right partnership." Post this

GGU chose to implement FOLIO through EBSCO FOLIO Services, recognizing the platform's open, modular solution tailored to their needs and EBSCO's reliable support throughout the adoption process, from readiness assessment to go-live. This successful implementation demonstrates that FOLIO, with EBSCO's support, is designed to meet the needs of institutions of all sizes, empowering universities like GGU to realize the benefits of an open-source, modern library platform while maintaining operational efficiency.

Smaller universities, such as GGU, can also readily unlock the benefits of an open-source, modern library platform without overextending their internal resources. Now live, GGU benefits from a system seamlessly integrated with EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS), OpenAthens, Panorama, and other essential library resources, enhancing the experience for staff and patrons.

James Krusling, Executive Director of Golden Gate University Libraries, emphasized how EBSCO's guidance provided a smooth and successful implementation. "Implementing FOLIO with EBSCO's support allowed us to transition to a system that enhances resource management and improves the user experience for our students and faculty. For an institution of our size, it was invaluable to have EBSCO provide the support necessary to handle the complexities of migrating to a new platform, ensuring the transition was both efficient and effective. Our experience shows that institutions of any size can successfully adopt FOLIO and thrive with the right partnership."

Robert Heaton, Senior Implementation Consultant at EBSCO Information Services, noted EBSCO's commitment to supporting libraries through successful implementations. "It is a pleasure partnering with Golden Gate University's librarians to set them up for long-term success using FOLIO. They were eager to move to a modern, open-source system and took the opportunity to refine their workflows and data to take advantage of FOLIO's features. EBSCO provided hosting, training, support, and the structure for their FOLIO implementation, and the library helped customize the schedule and set priorities."

