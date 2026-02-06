Golden Goose Scheduling Partners with Art of Dental Marketing to Deliver Unmatched Growth for Dental Practices Nationwide

By fusing our elite scheduling services with Art of Dental Marketing's proven customized, story-based marketing strategy, we've eliminated the need for multiple vendors. One unified growth machine. Total practice dominance. Post this

Now, through this exclusive partnership, Golden Goose clients will have seamless access to Art of Dental Marketing's groundbreaking approach that moves far beyond "cookie-cutter" campaigns. Led by Sean Hamel, Art of Dental Marketing specializes in authentic storytelling and emotional connection—strategies proven to attract higher-quality patients, build lifelong loyalty, and dramatically increase case acceptance.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our clients," said Dr. Christopher Phleps, Founder of Golden Goose Scheduling. "We've spent a decade perfecting the art of turning phone calls into booked appointments at a 90%+ success rate. By joining forces with Sean Hamel and Art of Dental Marketing, we're now able to help practices not only fill their chairs—but fill them with the right patients who value exceptional care."

Sean Hamel, CEO of Art of Dental Marketing, added: "Most dental marketing looks and feels the same. We're different because we focus on the human side of dentistry—the stories, the emotions, the real reasons patients choose one doctor over another. When you pair that with Golden Goose's legendary scheduling performance, practices get a complete growth engine that no one else can match."

Golden Goose Scheduling clients will now enjoy priority access and exclusive pricing on Art of Dental Marketing's full suite of services, including emotionally resonant branding, storytelling-driven digital campaigns, social media management, and reputation-enhancing patient acquisition systems.

Practices interested in learning more about this partnership and how they can become a Golden Goose + Art of Dental Marketing client are invited to visit https://contact.goldengoosescheduling.com/GGS-Plus

About Golden Goose Scheduling

For ten years, Golden Goose Scheduling has set the gold standard in dental scheduling, delivering a consistent 90%+ new-patient conversion rate month after month. GGS provides fully trained, U.S.-based scheduling specialists who book more appointments, reduce no-shows, and help practices focus on what they do best—delivering exceptional care.

About Art of Dental Marketing

Founded and led by Sean Hamel, Art of Dental Marketing is a boutique agency that rejects generic marketing in favor of powerful, story-driven campaigns that connect on an emotional level. The result: more new patients, higher case acceptance, and practices that stand out in even the most competitive markets.

Media Contact:

Steve Yagey

Golden Goose Scheduling

Email: [email protected]

