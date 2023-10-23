Golden Harmony Home Care Joins Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care

Golden Harmony joins the Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care program to more effectively meet the unique care needs of people with Parkinson's disease.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Harmony Home Care has joined the Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care, a membership program and esteemed distinction for senior living communities and home care agencies. A part of the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network, the program enables organizations to provide quality education and tools to equip those caring for people with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Jen Stengl, Golden Harmony's CEO, said, "As a Community Partner in Parkinson's Care, we are proud to provide support services to help our clients and their families navigate life with Parkinson's. From companionship to personal care, we are committed to providing services that promote independence and wellbeing. Golden Harmony offers elevated training and support to our team members to ensure they are prepared to provide quality care."

Each year, 90,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with PD, and the number of people living with PD across the country is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.

The Parkinson's Foundation Community Partners in Parkinson's Care program provides a full curriculum of PD education through virtual and in-person trainings. The program educates site champions at each location and educates at least 70% of staff. The program aims to meet the unique needs of people with PD, based on best-practice care in movement, non-movement and cognitive symptom management.

"The Community Partners in Parkinson's Care membership program is comprised of senior living communities and home care agencies that have committed to improving care and providing support to people living with PD and their families," said Joan Gardner RN, national co-director of the Community Partners in Parkinson's Care program. "We appreciate all Golden Harmony is doing to educate their staff to improve care for those living with PD."

The Parkinson's Foundation community partner training focuses on best-practice care and provides the latest information and access to educational tools so caregivers can stay updated on the rapid advances in research, treatments and understanding of the disease.

For questions about the Community Partners in Care membership program, email [email protected]. For more information about the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network, visit Parkinson.org/Network.

About Golden Harmony Home Care

Golden Harmony is a locally owned and operated home care agency that is committed to providing exceptional home care services for seniors in Raleigh and the greater Triangle. With highly-customizable home care solutions that promote independence, engagement and peace of mind, Golden Harmony is committed to helping seniors age with health, dignity and independence. Services include companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, transportation, concierge services, specialized dementia and end-of-life care, fall prevention and more. Call us at 919‑426‑7522 or visit GoldenHarmonyNC.com to learn more.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

