Golden Hour Launches Cutting-Edge STAT Telemedicine Services for the Veterinary Industry

Golden Hour has launched new STAT telemedicine services for the veterinary industry, including teleradiology, ECG readings, and Tele-ICU support. With an award-winning team and innovative technology, Golden Hour is revolutionizing emergency and critical care for animals.
SPRING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Hour, a leading provider of innovative veterinary solutions, has launched new telemedicine services designed to enhance emergency and critical care for animals.
The new offerings include teleradiology, ECG readings, and Tele-ICU services, all aimed at supporting veterinarians in delivering rapid, high-quality patient care. Golden Hour's six-channel digital ECG device, compatible with both Android and Apple iOS, provides advanced cardiac diagnostics with expert interpretation.
Golden Hour's Tele-ICU services connect veterinarians with board-certified criticalists, allowing for near real-time patient evaluation and monitoring. This advanced support system helps optimize treatment decisions, ensuring critically ill patients receive expert-guided care when they need it most.
Additionally, Golden Hour's teleradiology services are exclusively STAT, prioritizing urgent cases where swift diagnostic interpretation can make a life-saving difference. Focused on the crucial "Golden Hour," this service ensures that animals receive timely and effective treatment, improving outcomes and saving lives.
Golden Hour boasts the most experienced and decorated team in the industry, with team members having earned well over 100 awards for customer service, support, and innovation. Co-founder Melissa Fields Tugwell has been recognized with two lifetime achievement awards for her groundbreaking contributions to veterinary innovation, solidifying Golden Hour's reputation as a leader in cutting-edge animal healthcare solutions.
For more information about Golden Hour's telemedicine services, visit Golden Hour or contact Golden Hour at [email protected].
Media Contact
Tricia Neal, Golden Hour, 1 346-413-8300, [email protected], www.goldenhourvet.com
SOURCE Golden Hour
