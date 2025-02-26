Golden Hour Launches Cutting-Edge STAT Telemedicine Services for the Veterinary Industry

Golden Hour has launched new STAT telemedicine services for the veterinary industry, including teleradiology, ECG readings, and Tele-ICU support. With an award-winning team and innovative technology, Golden Hour is revolutionizing emergency and critical care for animals.

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Hour, a leading provider of innovative veterinary solutions, has launched new telemedicine services designed to enhance emergency and critical care for animals.

The new offerings include teleradiology, ECG readings, and Tele-ICU services, all aimed at supporting veterinarians in delivering rapid, high-quality patient care. Golden Hour's six-channel digital ECG device, compatible with both Android and Apple iOS, provides advanced cardiac diagnostics with expert interpretation.