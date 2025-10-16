Golden Isles Development Authority Acquires 250+ Acre Mallard Industrial Park off Exit 29

Mallard Industrial Park allows us to better serve companies that don't require rail access or interstate frontage but still value proximity to major transportation assets. Post this

"This acquisition fills a critical gap in our industrial portfolio," said Ryan Moore, President and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority. "Mallard Industrial Park allows us to better serve companies that don't require rail access or interstate frontage but still value proximity to major transportation assets. It positions Glynn County to compete for an entirely new category of projects."

Engineering and site preparation are already underway, with shovel-ready status expected within 10 to 12 months. The site will require short water and sewer extensions, but no significant infrastructure challenges are anticipated.

Even in its early stages, Mallard Industrial Park has already drawn attention from multiple active projects exploring expansion opportunities in coastal Georgia.

"We're seeing growing demand for sites that offer flexibility—properties that can accommodate smaller-scale operations or phased development," Moore added. "Mallard Industrial Park gives us the versatility to meet those needs and further diversify our industrial base."

For more information on Mallard Industrial Park and other available sites in Glynn County, visit https://goldenislesdev.com/.

About the Golden Isles Development Authority

The Golden Isles Development Authority is responsible for creating jobs, fostering business expansion and attracting capital investment to Glynn County. The organization's mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County maintain a strong business climate that encourages growth of existing industries and attracts prospective businesses. The Authority focuses its efforts primarily on the retention, expansion, and attraction of businesses operating in the specialized manufacturing, aerospace, food processing, and logistics and distribution industries.

Contact:

McKenzie Padgett

Director of Business Development

Golden Isles Development Authority

912-536-0844

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, Golden Isles Development Authority, 1 4043170731, [email protected]

SOURCE Golden Isles Development Authority