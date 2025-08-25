Golden Isles Development Authority Celebrates Transformational Year of Growth, Investment, and Momentum

Our region's momentum is propelled by strong partnerships, visionary planning, and a shared belief in the future of the Golden Isles. Post this

"For the Golden Isles, 2025 was a foundational year," said Ryan Moore, President & CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority. "We have closed major deals, expanded our industrial footprint and market appeal, empowered and supported entrepreneurs, and made significant progress toward becoming a self-sustaining, best-in-class organization."

A recent profile in The Brunswick News also called attention to GIDA's outstanding work on behalf of Brunswick and Glynn County.

Milestones from the year include:

Over $100 million in new capital investment and 300 new jobs across the Golden Isles.

in new capital investment and 300 new jobs across the Golden Isles. Breaking ground on two major industrial projects totaling over 560,000 square feet.

Grand opening of Buc-ee's at Exit 42.

Full occupancy of Brunswick McBride Industrial Park and sale of Eastgate Commerce Park, both generating jobs and taxes for Glynn County .

. GRAD certification and a $2 million OneGeorgia infrastructure grant to support growth at the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park.

OneGeorgia infrastructure grant to support growth at the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park. Workforce expansion efforts, including a new Talent Discovery Showcase and a $40,000 grant to Wings of Grace funded by Georgia Power Company to support aerospace career development.

grant to Wings of Grace funded by Georgia Power Company to support aerospace career development. A 30% increase in Glynn County's industrial tax digest over the past five years, reinforcing the economic impact of targeted industry development.

The report also notes GIDA's evolving focus on aerospace and logistics, with strategic planning underway to attract investment in those sectors through new site acquisitions, incentive frameworks, and workforce alignment. And it outlines more than $120,000 in grants awarded last fiscal year to local businesses through GIDA's Share the Future program.

"Our region's momentum is propelled by strong partnerships, visionary planning, and a shared belief in the future of the Golden Isles," said Christy Jordan, Chair of the GIDA Board of Governors and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System. "I'm incredibly proud of the effort put forth in the past fiscal year and the continued focus on what's next."

For more information about GIDA's initiatives or to read the full 2025 Year in Review, visit https://goldenislesdev.com/report/.

About the Golden Isles Development Authority

The Development Authority is the organization that is tasked with the creation of jobs and investment in Glynn County through the retention, expansion, and attraction of business and industry. Its mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County have a strong business climate that encourages the growth of existing industries and is an attractive location for prospective businesses.

