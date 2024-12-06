Golden Isles Development Authority Receives $2 Million State Grant to Develop the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park in Glynn County

This $2 million grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is a game-changer for the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park and for Glynn County. Post this

Recognizing the vital importance of ready-for-development sites, this initiative enables Georgia's rural communities to identify, assess, and develop new industrial sites, helping to maintain the capacity for economic growth and Georgia's competitive edge.

"This $2 million grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is a game-changer for the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park and for Glynn County," said Ryan Moore, President and CEO of GIDA. "By enhancing infrastructure, improving accessibility, and preparing the site for future development, we're not just investing in the park but also in the economic future of our community. These improvements position us to attract new industries, create jobs, and drive growth in the Golden Isles."

Like all of the inaugural grant recipients, the development of the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park has received strong community buy-in and has completed other eligibility requirements, including certification as a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) site location.

The grant funds will be used to add right-in/right-out access and a full-turning access to Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park, located on Highway 82 in Glynn County. It also includes extending water and sewer infrastructure within the DOT right-of-way, building a gravel road to connect to the existing road network, and clearing and grading the area around the entrance to ensure smooth access.

"By investing in site development, communities are investing in their long-term health," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "There is no better way to change a life for the better than creating an opportunity for a job. This program will help us continue to bring economic opportunity and prosperity into our communities, providing generational change for the better."

To learn more about the Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park and other sites that received state grants, click here.

About the Golden Isles Development Authority

The Development Authority is the organization that is tasked with the creation of jobs and investment in Glynn County through the retention, expansion, and attraction of business and industry. Its mission is to ensure that Brunswick and Glynn County have a strong business climate that encourages the growth of existing industries and is an attractive location for prospective businesses.

