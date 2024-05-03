Golden Marine Systems Delivers Impressive Dock Project for Marine Max Pensacola

"The completion of the 'B' dock project for Marine Max Pensacola exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering superior marine solutions," stated Shanley. Post this

Key components of the project include Golden Marine Systems' state-of-the-art 850 Series single track system, renowned for its reliability and performance. Further enhancing durability and aesthetics, the dock features Endeck PVC decking, ensuring enduring resilience against the elements. Additionally, the incorporation of 12" GMS adjustable cleats ensures secure mooring, while pile guides and finger piers enhance functionality and safety for boaters.

GCG Construction, a reputable general contractor based in Fort Myers, Florida, played a pivotal role in overseeing execution, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Furthermore, installation management was expertly handled by Mid-Coast Marine, guaranteeing meticulous attention to detail throughout the project lifecycle.

Mike Shanley, President of Golden Marine Systems, expressed his gratitude for the seamless collaboration between Mid-Coast Marine and GCG Construction, citing their collective efforts as instrumental in the project's resounding success. "The completion of the 'B' dock project for Marine Max Pensacola exemplifies our unwavering commitment to delivering superior marine solutions," stated Shanley. "We are immensely proud of the craftsmanship and innovation showcased in this project, and we look forward to continuing to exceed the expectations of our clients."

About Golden Marine Systems

Golden Marine Systems, at 17611 East St. North Fort Myers, FL 33917, has revolutionized waterfront experiences through innovative, sustainable and reliable floating dock solutions. Committed to excellence in design, engineering and craftsmanship, they strive to enhance accessibility, functionality and durability for diverse aquatic environments worldwide. Rooted in integrity and environmental stewardship, they aim to exceed expectations, empower communities, and foster enduring relationships with the clients they serve.

For more information about Golden Marine Systems and its comprehensive range of marine solutions, visit www.goldenmarinesystems.com or call 239-337-4141

Media Contact

Sarah Melland, Golden Boat Lifts, 1 2393374141 202, [email protected], Golden Boat Lifts

SOURCE Golden Boat Lifts