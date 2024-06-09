Golden Marine Systems Offers Vital Guidance on Preparing Marinas for Hurricane Season

"One of the main things that happen in a storm situation that causes dock systems to fail is the piles not being high enough. When you get the storm surge, the dock systems simply float above the pile system and float off," Michael Shanley, President of Golden Marine Systems, states. Post this

Michael Shanley, President of Golden Marine Systems, stresses the importance of proper preparation for minimizing hurricane impacts on marinas and ensuring safety. The company remains dedicated to supporting marinas and coastal communities in preparing for and mitigating hurricane impacts.

During Hurricane Ian's devastation in Southwest Florida, Golden Marine Systems' over-engineered products, like docks, gangways, boat lifts and marine accessories withstood the destruction. The company single-handedly rebuilt marinas, restoring Fort Myers Beach to its natural beauty.

For a free Hurricane Preparation Plan for marinas, please visit https://goldenmarinesystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Marina-Hurricane-Prep.pdf

About Golden Marine Systems

Golden Marine Systems, at 17611 East St. North Fort Myers, FL 33917, has revolutionized waterfront experiences through innovative, sustainable and reliable floating dock solutions. Committed to excellence in design, engineering and craftsmanship, they strive to enhance accessibility, functionality and durability for diverse aquatic environments worldwide. Rooted in integrity and environmental stewardship, they aim to exceed expectations, empower communities, and foster enduring relationships with the clients they serve.

