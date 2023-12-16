Golden Mountain Financial Holdings Corp. announces results of 2023 Annual General Meeting Proposal 1 and Proposal 2

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Mountain Financial Holdings Corp. (GMFHC) Announces Results of Elections at Annual General Meeting

Golden Mountain Financial Holdings Corp. (GMFHC, Company) convened its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 1, 2023. At the meeting, holders of 25,937,749 shares of the Company's Common Stock were represented in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum. GMFHC adjourned the meeting until December 6, at which time the polls opened and closed on Proposal 1 and Proposal 2, which contemplate the election of directors and the nomination of directors for Golden Mountain Financial Corporation (GMFC), a subsidiary of GMFHC, respectively.

The election of directors to GMFHC's board concluded with William D. Aaron, Leander J. Foley III, John French, and Matthew P. Elsom elected as Class I directors for a three-year term, and Blake Jones and Daniel Strauss as Class II directors for a two-year term. The proposal for GMFC director nominations resulted in the election of Matthew P. Elsom, Shivan Govindan, and Taylor Kushner.

An emergency Order to Show Cause was entered by the Supreme Court of the State of New York against the Company on November 29, 2023. Because the plaintiff in that litigation has contested the Company's ability to transact certain of the proposals set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the meeting while the Order remains in effect. To avoid any risk of violating the Order, the meeting was further adjourned to Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:30am Central Time at Blake Jones Law firm at 701 Poydras St # 4100, New Orleans, Louisiana, so that the remaining proposals may be considered after the hearing regarding the Order scheduled for December 21, 2023 in New York.

These are the results of the Proposal 1, Election for the Company's board:

William D. Aaron For: 14,565,101 Against: 11,284,159 Abstain: 88,489

Leander J. Foley III For: 14,565,201 Against: 11,284,059 Abstain: 88,489

John French For: 14,564,991 Against: 11,284,269 Abstain: 88,489

Matthew P. Elsom For: 14,564,860 Against: 11,284,190 Abstain: 88,699

Blake Jones For: 25,751,507 Against: 94,915 Abstain: 91,327

Daniel Strauss For: 18,063,597 Against: 7,783,025 Abstain: 91,127

Taylor Kushner For: 11,189,794 Against: 0 Abstain: 0

Charlie Kershaw For: 11,189,794 Against: 0 Abstain: 0

Chase Berger For: 11,189,794 Against: 0 Abstain: 0

These are the results of the Proposal 2, Election for the GMFC board:

Matthew P. Elsom For: 14,386,417 Against: 11,283,959 Abstain: 267,373

Shivan Govindan For: 14,388,975 Against: 11,283,829 Abstain: 264,945

Daniel Strauss For: 6,574,044 Against: 19,029,615 Abstain: 334,090

Taylor Kushner For: 11,189,794 Against: 0 Abstain: 0

Charlie Kershaw For: 11,189,794 Against: 0 Abstain: 0

Per a contract between the Company and a shareholder, that shareholder may nominate one of the GMFC's three board seats. That shareholder indicated Taylor Kushner on its ballot for Proposal 2. Hence, Taylor Kushner has been elected to the GMFC board together with Matthew P. Elsom and Shivan Govindan.

For further details, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full report issued by First Coast Results Inc., which is available on the Company's website.

