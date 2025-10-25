Golden State Tree Service showcases services in a new website

The website also answers the most common questions people have about tree care. Post this

The website also answers the most common questions people have about tree care. Those questions include questions about permit processes, mistletoe, the health benefits of pruning and trimming a tree, and much more.

The company has been serving Paso Robles, Atascadero, and nearby inland and coastal communities, San Luis Obispo County, King City, and Santa Maria since 2007. Morales also brought several years of experience in the horticulture industry to Golden State Tree Service.

"We work with property owners and caretakers who understand the importance of healthy trees, and the careful processes that are needed to remove and protect trees," said Morales.

Golden State Tree Service is local, family-owned, licensed, and insured. The Paso Robles tree service team's focus is on helping property owners, property managers, HOAs, and public spaces keep trees, shrubs, and defensible spaces within regulatory requirements.

"We help manage trees and shrubs for the right balance of shade and sunlight, and seasonal pruning," reports Morales. Services focus on the long-term health of trees, shrubs, and land, helping keep properties attractive, safe, and clear of fire fuel.

Tree services are about working with property owners to keep trees and shrubbery healthy. Pruning and trimming are important for healthy trees. Removing diseased branches, or entire trees or shrubs, helps keep surrounding trees and shrubs healthy.

The team is familiar with the unique needs of properties on the Central Coast. Equipped with advanced tools and equipment, every project is undertaken with a positive solutions approach. Services include:

24/7 emergency service.

Free estimates.

Dead fallen tree removal.

Live and diseased tree removal.

Mistletoe removal.

Stump grinding.

Pruning, trimming, and shaping.

Weed abatement.

Defensible spaces.

Assistance with the tree removal permit process in most cases.

Need wood chips? Ask us!

And more.

From the first contact with a customer to final clean-up, the Paso Robles tree service is committed to doing an exceptional job. That commitment provides quick, safe, and quality service at an affordable price.

"We leave a cleaned job site when we are done. If you want to keep the wood, we are happy to cut it and leave it to season for your personal use," said Morales.

Access Publishing is a Paso Robles internet marketing company. Services include responsive website design and hosting, online marketing, SEO, graphic design services, print advertising, local news, local area magazines, and the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide.

Golden State Tree Service

(805) 835-1013.

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Access Publishing