Goldilocks Now Offers Better-For-You Filipino Desserts Online

"What sets Goldilocks apart is that our Good Polvoron is the only one on the market that adds no artificial sweeteners, no added preservatives, zero trans fat, and contains granola and dried fruits," said Goldilocks Marketing Manager, Agnes Francisco. Post this

"What sets Goldilocks apart is that our Good Polvoron is the only one on the market that adds no artificial sweeteners, no added preservatives, zero trans fat, and contains granola and dried fruits," said Goldilocks Marketing Manager, Agnes Francisco. "Our competitors typically make polvoron with just flour, milk and butter."

The Good Polvoron is offered in two flavors, OATrageous Pina Colada (a combination of pineapples, coconut, toasted flour, oats and granola) and Cranola Sunrise (a blend of tangy cranberries, crunchy granola and cinnamon) and is an ode to a carefree, happy lifestyle.

For the Filipino community in the U.S., Goldilocks is a touch of home and an authentic source of pastries, breads (ensaymadas and mamons) and cuisine. The brand treats everyone as family and its foundation is built on the sisters' love for its customers and employees.

From that small bakeshop with two display cases, 10 employees and $10 in sales on its first day to today, Goldilocks continues to grow while maintaining its heritage and original mission of adding a bit of joy (and satisfaction for our sweet tooth) into everyday life.

Further, the brand partners with the ABS-CBN Foundation International, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental organization, to improve the lives of disadvantaged Filipino families in the Philippines and globally. They also support The Little Sisters of the Poor in San Francisco, donating bread and desserts from their bakeshops for celebrants.

For more information, visit goldilocks-usa.com.

###

About Goldilocks:

Goldilocks brings Filipino heritage to cultures worldwide through its delectable pastries, cakes, breads, Filipino cuisine and more!

Media Contact

Andrea Roche, ChicExecs, 4435286938, [email protected], https://www.chicexecs.com/

SOURCE Goldilocks