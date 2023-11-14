Goldman Financial Raises 300 Million for small business lending services

"We will lend up to 2 million dollars in as little as 24 hours with just an application and a cash flow analysis of a businesses bank statements. We do it daily" - Said Jim Handley, Senior Goldman Account Manager Post this

Goldman is in the business of relationship lending, meaning the longer you have an account at the firm, the better your history is with Goldman the capital becomes even easier to obtain and the rates become cheaper and the terms become more favorable to the borrower.

"Over the next 12 months heading into 2024 we expect that lenders will continue to tighten up their underwriting and lending criteria. At Goldman Financial we want to make sure we are ready to pick up those quality borrowers who are struggling to access capital for their business. So this raise is huge for our lending division and will allow us to get even more aggressive" - Mike Conley, Senior Vice President

