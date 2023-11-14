Goldman Financial Raises 300 Million for small business lending services

Goldman Financial a global provider of short term working capital and long term capital products to business throughout the United States raises 300 million dollars to deploy over the next 12 months to business owners who are in need of bridge capital, capital to grow their business or long term capital solutions such as lines of credit and term loan products.
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldman Financial a leading provider of working capital and business lending products has secured another 300 million dollars to deploy to business owners over the next 12 months. Goldman headquartered in New York specializes in assisting business owners get access to the capital they need to cover a capital deficiency or to help them grow their quickly expanding enterprise.
Goldman raises capital to lend to business owners throughout the United States specializing is speed and ease. To qualify to get an account opened at Goldman a business only needs to supply a completed application and supply their last 3-4 monthly business bank statements.
"We will lend up to 2 million dollars in as little as 24 hours with just an application and a cash flow analysis of a businesses bank statements. We do it daily" - Said Jim Handley, Senior Goldman Account Manager
Goldman is in the business of relationship lending, meaning the longer you have an account at the firm, the better your history is with Goldman the capital becomes even easier to obtain and the rates become cheaper and the terms become more favorable to the borrower.
"Over the next 12 months heading into 2024 we expect that lenders will continue to tighten up their underwriting and lending criteria. At Goldman Financial we want to make sure we are ready to pick up those quality borrowers who are struggling to access capital for their business. So this raise is huge for our lending division and will allow us to get even more aggressive" - Mike Conley, Senior Vice President
For any business who is looking to access capital or wants to apply for business funding please visit www.GoGoldman.com
Media Contact
Mark Jenkins, Goldman Financial, 1 212-537-6342, [email protected], www.GoGoldman.com
SOURCE Goldman Financial
