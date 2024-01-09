"Golf Intelligence has the best data for golf technology, so if you want to build a great golf app, start with the best GPS, elevation, and scorecard data in the industry." - Jim Stracka, CEO of GI Post this

GI's foundation revolves around compiling a comprehensive suite of golf course data, including GPS, elevation, scorecard metrics, and general course information. With over two decades of experience in golf and technology, Stracka's vision for GI was to consolidate and centralize all data associated with golf courses, fostering innovation in the golf technology sphere.

As the premier integration partner for golf data, GI offers developers and companies an extensive and accessible array of golf-centric data for their application development needs. The platform provides direct API access to a wealth of essential golf course data, including GPS coordinates, 3D green slope insights, scoring metrics, and a private label shot-tracking app. With proprietary data on thousands of courses and actual player results, GI offers a rich repository for golf technology development.

GI's strategic partnerships with leading sports entities highlight its significance in the industry. Notable collaborations include:

Sports Illustrated: Providing data for their esteemed World Golf Rankings.

Golf Shot: Offering GPS data for their Strokes Gained Application.

The Grint and SwingU: Supplying comprehensive golf green images.

18Birdies: Providing green data essential for producing high-quality 3D videos of golf greens.

Garmin: Offering green data for integration into their cutting-edge hardware devices.

These collaborative ventures underscore GI's commitment to fostering technological advancements within the golfing realm and its pivotal role as a leading provider of premium golf data. Through these partnerships, GI enables the creation of innovative tools, applications, and experiences that enhance golfers' interactions with the sport.

For more information on Golf Intelligence and its comprehensive golf data offerings, visit http://www.golfintelligence.com.

Justin Porter, Golf Intelligence, (833) 933-7200, [email protected]

