Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus and Wife Barbara Honored with Tocqueville Award by United Way of Palm Beach County

United Way of Palm Beach County proudly announces Jack and Barbara Nicklaus as the recipients of the 2025 Tocqueville Award, the organization's highest honor. The award recognizes the couple's extraordinary leadership and commitment to philanthropy, particularly within the South Florida community they've called home for nearly six decades.

"If we can help someone else, why not start now?" said Barbara Nicklaus, reflecting on the couple's lifelong dedication to giving back.

Since relocating to Palm Beach County in 1966—the same year Jack completed the career Grand Slam with a win at Muirfield—the Nicklaus family has quietly but powerfully shaped lives through their charitable efforts. While their philanthropic reach spans the globe, their impact in Palm Beach County is especially profound.

At the heart of their giving is the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, founded in 2004. The foundation has raised more than $210 million to expand access to world-class pediatric care, supporting hospitals and healthcare centers across Florida—from Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital to facilities serving communities from St. Lucie to Monroe County.

A tribute video presented during the Tocqueville Award ceremony, accepted on their behalf by daughter Nan O'Leary, showcased their remarkable contributions and is available for public viewing [link to video].

The Nicklaus family's philanthropy spans more than healthcare. From funding education initiatives and youth development programs to supporting military families and first responders, their giving reflects the same integrity and dedication Jack brought to his career.

"Golf is a game—one I have dearly loved—and Barbara and I wouldn't be able to do any of this charitable work if it weren't for the game of golf," said Jack. "This work is far more important than any 4-foot putt I ever made. But I had to make a few of those along the way to be in this position to help others."

As a new chapter of Open Championship history unfolds, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus remind us that true greatness lies not just in breaking records—but in breaking barriers to a better life for others.

