Golf VX Celebrates Grand Opening of First New England Franchise

"Golf VX Boston sets a new standard for indoor golf in New England," said Kyu Choi, Founder & CEO of Golf VX. "With our best-in-class simulator technology, tailored memberships, PGA instruction, and premium food and beverage, this location is designed to create an unforgettable year-round golf and entertainment experience."

Golf VX Boston welcomes golfers of all skill levels to experience their state‑of‑the‑art simulators and entertainment venue featuring:

T2 Simulator Technology: With 380+ global courses, high-resolution graphics, zero lag, and unmatched realism.

Moving Swing Plates: Replicating real course lies and conditions.

Auto-Tee & AI-Powered Swing Analysis: Play more shots per visit and get instant feedback.

Full-Service Venue: Host corporate outings, tournaments, birthday parties, and league nights.

PGA Instruction: Private lessons, clinics, and junior golf programming with certified pros.

Memberships & Leagues: Tiered plans with priority booking, exclusive access, and discounted play.

Food & Beverage: Thoughtfully crafted menus and service for all-day enjoyment.

Golf VX Boston is not just a place to play—it's a new home for golfers, from casual players to seasoned pros, looking for elite performance, entertainment, and community under one roof.

The July 25 Grand Opening will feature live demos, simulator previews, membership sign-ups, and giveaways for early attendees. Guests can explore everything the facility has to offer and enjoy opening day celebrations with the Golf VX team.

For more information on the simulators, visit Golf VX or book a session at Play Golf VX location near you.

ABOUT GOLF VX:

Founded by telecommunications entrepreneur Kyu Choi, Golf VX has established itself as a premier indoor golf entertainment brand dedicated to "connecting everyone, everywhere, every day through the love of golf." Since its U.S. debut in 2025, Golf VX has combined proprietary simulator technology with hospitality driven venues to create immersive experiences for golfers of all ages and abilities. For franchising inquiries, visit https://golfvx.com/franchise/.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY:

Golf VX simulators integrate advanced physics engines, photorealistic course libraries, and proprietary hardware—such as moving swing plates and autotee systems—to replicate authentic on-course conditions indoors. The simulators' AIdriven swing analysis tools provide instant feedback on club path, face angle, and ball speed to help golfers improve their game faster Play Golf VX.

