Golf VX Launches Groundbreaking Quantum Simulator Platform in the United States

"Quantum is a turning point for both Golf VX and the simulator industry," said Kyu Choi, CEO of Golf VX. "We're not just recreating golf, we're redefining it." Post this

"Quantum is a turning point for both Golf VX and the simulator industry," said Kyu Choi, CEO of Golf VX. "We're not just recreating golf, we're redefining it. By combining a platform that renders over 19,000 undulation points, along with advanced training analytics and social gameplay, we're delivering a next-generation experience for every type of player."

At the core of Quantum is a fully integrated ecosystem designed to elevate both entertainment and performance:

4K Course Graphics & Immersion: Stunning visuals blur the line between simulation and reality, delivering lifelike recreations of world-class courses.

Quantum Eye Sensor Technology: Ultra-high-speed cameras (up to 4,000 fps) capture precise ball and club data for unmatched accuracy.

15X Plate Terrain System: Dynamic surface technology replicates real-course conditions—including uphill, downhill, and uneven lies with more than 19,000 terrain variations.

AI Swing Analysis: A six-step diagnostic system evaluates each phase of the swing—from address to follow-through—providing actionable feedback for improvement.

All-New User Interface: A modern, intuitive design ensures seamless navigation across gameplay, training, and competition modes.

All in One Platform: Training, Play and Competition

Quantum is designed to serve every type of golfer, from beginners to competitive players, through a wide range of modes and features:

Training Mode: Targeted practice for long game, short game, and putting, including the ability to select specific shots and scenarios.

Stroke Play & Multiplayer: Up to six players can compete on the same simulator and connect and play with golfers on other VX simulators globally.

Tournament & League Play: Integrated tournament and league formats allow for organized competition across venues and online.

Course-Specific Practice: Golfers can train on individual holes from iconic courses, refining specific shots in realistic conditions.

Elevating the Golf VX Experience

The Quantum platform is supported by a suite of advanced hardware and interface components including the Q-Console, Q-Mat Display and Q-Pad, creating a fully connected and immersive experience within Golf VX venues.

This launch reinforces Golf VX's commitment to innovation and its broader mission to make golf more accessible, engaging, and year-round, particularly as off-course participation and simulator usage continue to grow across the U.S.

"Golf is evolving, and players are seeking greater flexibility, deeper insights, and more engaging ways to play" added Choi. "Quantum meets that demand while preserving the integrity and competitive spirit at the core of the game."

Quantum is now rolling out across Golf VX locations in the United States, with continued expansion planned throughout 2026.

ABOUT GOLF VX:

Founded by telecommunications entrepreneur Kyu Choi, Golf VX has established itself as a premier indoor golf entertainment brand dedicated to "connecting everyone, everywhere, every day through the love of golf." Since its U.S. debut in 2024, Golf VX has combined proprietary simulator technology with hospitality driven venues to create immersive experiences for golfers of all ages and abilities. For franchising inquiries, visit https://golfvx.com/franchise/.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY:

Golf VX simulators integrate advanced physics engines, photorealistic course libraries, and proprietary hardware—such as moving swing plates and autotee systems—to replicate authentic on-course conditions indoors. The simulators' AI driven swing analysis tools provide instant feedback on club path, face angle, and ball speed to help golfers improve their game faster. Experience the future of simulation at Play Golf VX.

CONTACT:

Sam Tio, Golf VX

[email protected]

Bo Wood, C&R Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bo Wood, C&R Public Relations, 1 8644212421, [email protected], https://golfvx.com/

SOURCE C&R Public Relations