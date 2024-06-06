GolfCave Adds 3 New Franchise Locations: 24/7 Indoor Golf Concept Takes Off in New Jersey

"Our members and franchisees appreciate the ease of our business model," Wechsler explained. Post this

GolfCave was on the cutting edge of the $1.3 billion golf simulator market as one of the first indoor golf experiences in New Jersey when they opened their first GolfCave in Clark in 2012. Wechsler's concept was to create private rooms (aka Caves) that include an immersive hitting area, premium amenities, and TrackMan technology used by PGA Tour Players so seasoned golfers could hone their skills and novice players could learn the game.

GolfCave is open to the public and offers memberships that provide preferred tee times and 24/7 access via the company's proprietary CaveKey system. "Our members and franchisees appreciate the ease of our business model," Wechsler explained. The technology systems, recurring revenue membership model and corporate support create a uniquely turn-key franchise offering. Wechsler added that even GolfCave's bring-your-own food and beverage arrangement is a win-win for franchisees and golfers. "Everyone loves that!"

The three new franchise locations follow the opening of GolfCave's first franchise location in Randolph early this year. The new locations are expected to open this year with specific location address announcements coming soon. GolfCave, LLC also owns and operates locations in Clark, Green Brook and Eatontown, New Jersey.

For more information on GolfCave locations and franchise opportunities visit www.golfcave.com.

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines the technology of TrackMan, the world's most accurate golf simulator, with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com.

