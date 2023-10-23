GolfCave Announces First Franchise Location Providing Innovative Turn-Key Operations

"Practice with feedback and purpose is the new standard in golf," Golf Cave Founder Dave Wechsler explained. "Why go hit a bucket of balls when you can play Pebble Beach Golf Links, PGA National, or St Andrews and get actionable data points to improve your game?" Post this

"Practice with feedback and purpose is the new standard in golf," Wechsler explained. "Why go hit a bucket of balls when you can play Pebble Beach Golf Links, PGA National, or St Andrews and get actionable data points to improve your game?"

The new GolfCave in Randolph will feature the company's unique private simulator rooms (aka Caves) that include an immersive hitting area and recliner seating. Golfers book tee times via the GolfCave website and can bring their own food and beverages. Memberships are available which provide preferred tee times, discounts, and 24/7 access. In addition to the virtual course library, the Randolph location will host tournaments and golfers can play games like Closest to the Pin and Target Practice.

Franchisee Jake Phillips discovered GolfCave as a member. "I experienced first-hand the exceptional simulator quality down to the finest detail, in the comfort of a private Cave. It truly is practice made perfect! The flexibility and simplicity of the GolfCave business model also highlighted an attractive franchise opportunity," he explained.

The Randolph GolfCave is scheduled to open in December 2023. To receive opening updates click here. For more information on GolfCave locations and franchise opportunities visit www.golfcave.com.

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide golfers of all skill levels with 24/7 access, to choose from over 250+ simulated golf courses worldwide and play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. GolfCave combines the technology of TrackMan, the world's most accurate golf simulator, with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com.

