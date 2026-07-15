GolfCave Announces Franchise Expansion into Connecticut and Long Island

"Connecticut and Long Island represent exceptional opportunities for franchisees to establish GolfCave as the premier destination for year-round golf while building a recurring-revenue business backed by a proven franchise system." Post this

With franchise territories across New Jersey sold out, GolfCave is now seeking qualified franchise partners to introduce its premium indoor golf concept to two of the region's most attractive markets.

"New Jersey has proven that golfers are looking for far more than a traditional indoor golf facility. They want a premium, private experience they can enjoy year-round." said Dave Wechsler, Founder of GolfCave. "Our franchisees have validated the model, demand continues to grow, and expanding into Connecticut and Long Island is the natural next step in our strategic growth."

Founded in 2012, GolfCave transformed the indoor golf experience by replacing crowded simulator bays with fully private golf rooms (called Caves) equipped with industry-leading Trackman technology. Each Cave allows golfers to practice, play more than 500 world-famous courses, take lessons, host events, or simply enjoy a round with family and friends, all in a comfortable, climate-controlled environment.

GolfCave's membership-based business model combines recurring monthly revenue with hourly simulator bookings, creating multiple revenue streams while delivering a premium customer experience that builds long-term customer loyalty.

As participation in golf continues to remain strong and consumers increasingly seek convenient, technology-driven entertainment, GolfCave is well positioned to meet the growing demand for year-round golf experiences. The brand's proven operating model, established systems, and differentiated customer experience position GolfCave as a compelling franchise opportunity in these new markets.

"We're not simply adding more locations, we're thoughtfully expanding into markets where our concept is a natural fit," added Wechsler. "Connecticut and Long Island represent exceptional opportunities for franchisees to establish GolfCave as the premier destination for year-round golf while building a recurring-revenue business backed by a proven franchise system."

GolfCave is currently awarding franchise territories throughout Connecticut and Long Island. Prospective franchisees interested in learning more about available opportunities are encouraged to visit: golfcave.com/indoor-golf-franchise

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with Trackman, the industry-leading golf simulator, offering access to over 500+ well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Memberships, non-member bookings, lessons, events, and franchise information are available at www.golfcave.com and follow @GolfCave on social media.

Media Contact

Sherry Varian, GolfCave, 1 908-447-5795, [email protected], www.golfcave.com

SOURCE GolfCave