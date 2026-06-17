GolfCave Brings 24/7 Indoor Golf Experience to Staten Island -- Grand Opening!

"As a long-time member of GolfCave Clark, I completely fell in love with the ultimate, distraction-free environment," said Jaen. "I knew I had to be a part of what GolfCave is building, and I am incredibly proud to bring this unparalleled indoor golf experience to Staten Island." Post this

While Jaen brings the perspective of an avid golfer, Janaina Pazmino, wife and business partner in this exciting new business venture — brings a different, yet equally enthusiastic, viewpoint.

"I'm not a golfer, but I immediately recognized the brilliance of the GolfCave model from a family perspective," said Janaina. "Instead of losing Jaen for an entire Saturday to a round of golf, he can play 18 holes in about an hour. It's a win for his golf game and our family time, and we're excited to offer that same convenience to the Staten Island community."

GolfCave sets itself apart by offering fully private rooms, known as "Caves", equipped with industry-leading Trackman technology, allowing players to play world-class courses or dial in their swing metrics. Members can enjoy 24/7 access, making it easier than ever to fit golf into a busy schedule.

The Staten Island opening arrives just as local golfers are settling into peak season. In addition to year-round simulator access, GolfCave offers seasonal perks such as its Summer Swing Pass, which gives members the opportunity to practice using Trackman data for free, before heading outdoors to play.

The expansion into Staten Island marks an exciting milestone for the rapidly growing indoor golf franchise. Russel Wechsler, President of GolfCave, shared his excitement regarding the brand's newest franchisees.

"Staten Island is a vibrant market we've had our sights on for a while, and we were just waiting for the right partners to lead the charge," said Wechsler. "Jaen and Janaina bring an incredible entrepreneurial drive and a deep understanding of our core mission. They are poised to completely redefine how golfers experience the game, and we are thrilled to have their Staten Island location be a flagship example of everything our brand stands for."

To learn more about GolfCave Staten Island, book a tee time, or inquire about membership options, please visit golfcave.com or contact the store directly at 929-732-CAVE (2283).

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with Trackman, the world's most accurate golf simulator, offering access to over 400+ well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com and follow @GolfCave on social media.

Media Contact

Sherry Varian, GolfCave, 1 908-447-5795, [email protected], golfcave.com

SOURCE GolfCave