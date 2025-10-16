GolfCave Expands with New Holmdel Location -- Its 9th in New Jersey

GolfCave, the indoor golf brand redefining the way people play and practice, is thrilled to announce its newest location in Holmdel, New Jersey opening, October 15th. Conveniently located at 2145 NJ-35 in Kohl's Plaza, this will be GolfCave's 9th location overall and welcomes Josh and Daniella Berger as the company's 6th franchisee team, further expanding the brand's reach across the Garden State.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Holmdel facility features six private, tech-powered Caves equipped with industry-leading Trackman simulators, 24/7 access through GolfCave's CaveKey system, and a welcoming, BYO-friendly atmosphere designed to make golf fun, flexible, and accessible for all.

For Josh Berger, joining GolfCave wasn't just about business - it was personal. "Golf always felt like something I was missing out on, like an exclusive club I wasn't part of," he shared. "GolfCave broke down that wall. Now we're beyond excited to bring that same open-door experience to beginners as well as experienced golfers in the Holmdel community."

Daniella Berger echoed the sentiment. "We're passionate about making golf approachable," she said. "Whether you're brand new to the game or already hooked, we want GolfCave Holmdel to be your home base for golf, 24/7 and in any kind of weather."

When asked why they chose GolfCave, the Bergers pointed to the strength of the business model and the brand's growth potential. "We saw a clear opportunity in the indoor golf space, and GolfCave stood out with its proven model, strong support system, and loyal customer base," said Josh. "It was important to align with a brand that not only had momentum but also shared our values and vision for long-term success."

Josh was a GolfCave member who loved the concept so much that when the opportunity to become a franchisee came up, he and Daniella knew they had to learn more. With over a decade of experience in the franchising industry, Daniella believed deeply in the franchise model, making this venture a perfect fit at just the right time.

GolfCave Holmdel continues the brand's mission to evolve the game-making it more inclusive, more social, and more fun. As the network grows, so does the community of everyday golfers who are finding their swing in a new kind of golf environment.

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with Trackman, the world's most accurate golf simulator, offering access to over 250 well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available atwww.golfcave.com and follow @GolfCave on social media.

