GolfCave Launches Its First Ever New York Location in White Plains

"Golf has always been a big part of our lives," said the Altero brothers. "Playing together has brought us closer as brothers, and we hope GolfCave White Plains becomes a place where families and friends can connect, play together, and make memories year-round."

The White Plains location features private, Trackman-powered golf "Caves" for practice, lessons, and play in a relaxed, lounge-style setting. With a flexible membership available and round-the-clock access in any weather, golfers of all skill levels can train, play, and unwind whenever it fits their schedule.

"Opening our first location in New York is a major milestone for GolfCave," said Russel Wechsler, President of GolfCave. "The Altero brothers truly represent the heart of our brand. Their passion for the game, strong family values, and commitment to community make them ideal partners to introduce GolfCave to White Plains and the greater Westchester market."

As GolfCave continues to expand beyond its New Jersey roots, the White Plains opening reinforces the brand's mission to make golf more accessible, welcoming, and community-driven.

GolfCave White Plains is now welcoming members, non-members, and guests and looks forward to becoming a year-round destination for golfers, families, and local businesses throughout Westchester County.

GolfCave White Plains officially opened its doors on January 23, 2026. The location is situated at 93 Knollwood Road, White Plains, NY, in the Greenburgh Shopping Center. Local golfers are invited to tour the new private Caves, meet the team, and experience Trackman-powered technology and GolfCave firsthand. GolfCave White Plains is also a proud member of the Greenburgh County Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its commitment to being an active and engaged part of the local community.

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with Trackman, the world's most accurate golf simulator, offering access to over 400+ well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com and follow @GolfCave on social media.

Media Contact

Sherry Varian, GolfCave, 1 9084475795, [email protected], www.golfcave.com

