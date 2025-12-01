GolfCave Major Milestone: First Franchisee Opens His Second Location, Fair Lawn, NJ

"Super excited to be opening my second GolfCave franchise and to bring this incredible experience to Bergen County," said Jake Phillips. "Fair Lawn is such a vibrant community, and GolfCave truly adds something special—whether you're a serious player or a total beginner..." Post this

"Super excited to be opening my second GolfCave franchise and to bring this incredible experience to Bergen County," said Jake Phillips. "Fair Lawn is such a vibrant community, and GolfCave truly adds something special—whether you're a serious player or a total beginner. I can't wait for people to see what makes the Cave so different."

GolfCave Fair Lawn features private, tech-driven "Caves" equipped with TrackMan, the world's most accurate golf simulator, along with 24/7 member access through the exclusive CaveKey system. Each Cave includes a spacious private room with lounge seating, refrigerators, TVs, and BYOB-friendly comfort. Guests enjoy easy online booking, no pressure, and no crowds—just their golf, their time. The space is designed to welcome beginners and seasoned players alike, and is ideal for leagues, corporate outings, and private events.

"Jake set the standard as our first franchisee, and we couldn't be more excited to see him expand into his second location," said GolfCave President, Russel Wechsler. "Fair Lawn is a perfect fit for the brand, and we're thrilled to bring the Cave experience to Bergen County."

GolfCave Fair Lawn is located at 18-01 Pollitt Drive, Fair Lawn, NJ, with the entrance at the rear of the building. The grand opening takes place on November 28, 2025, and local golfers are invited to celebrate, tour the new Caves, meet the team, and experience Trackman technology and GolfCave firsthand.

