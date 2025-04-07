GolfCave Summer Swing Pass: Members Get One Free Hour Every Weekday

GolfCave, New Jersey's premier indoor golf facility, is excited to announce the launch of its Summer Swing Pass, available from May 1 through September 1, 2025, at all GolfCave locations.

CLARK, N.J., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GolfCave, New Jersey's premier indoor golf facility, is excited to announce the launch of its Summer Swing Pass, available from May 1 through September 1, 2025, at all GolfCave locations.

This seasonal membership perk offers one free hour of simulator time every weekday for GolfCave members — Monday through Thursday at any time, and Friday until 5:00 PM. Whether you're working on your swing, playing a virtual round at St. Andrews, or just beating the summer heat, the Summer Swing Pass is designed to help members stay sharp and improve their game all summer long.

"Golf is a year-round game at GolfCave, and the Summer Swing Pass is our way of giving back to our community of members," said Russel Wechsler, President at GolfCave. "We want golfers of all levels to have more time to practice and play, without worrying about the weather or the clock. With Trackman technology in every Cave, members can practice smarter indoors and play better outdoors."

The Summer Swing Pass is available at all GolfCave locations across New Jersey, including Clark, Eatontown, Green Brook, Livingston, Marlton, New Providence, Plainsboro, and Randolph.

Each GolfCave features private simulator rooms, called "Caves" powered by Trackman technology, 24/7 member access with a CaveKey, and a BYO atmosphere perfect for solo practice or friendly competition.

To learn more about the Summer Swing Pass or to become a GolfCave member, visit www.golfcave.com or contact your local GolfCave for details.

