GolfCave Swings Into Flemington -- Marking Franchisee Furino's Second Location

Furino, a longtime golfer, engineer, and passionate small-business owner, shared his excitement about expanding within the GolfCave franchise system and bringing GolfCave's tech-forward approach to the Flemington/ Ringoes community. "Opening my second GolfCave is incredibly exciting, but opening it in Flemington makes it even more meaningful," Furino said. "This is a vibrant, welcoming town, and I'm looking forward to entrenching myself here, meeting local golfers, supporting community events, and offering a unique indoor golf experience that people can enjoy day or night, all year long."

Beyond introducing a new way to play, Furino has plans to make GolfCave Flemington a hub for tournaments, lessons, community events, and year-round golf engagement. The location will offer private, tech-driven "Caves" powered by Trackman simulators, real-time feedback, and a comfortable BYOB atmosphere designed for both serious players and beginners.

Russel Wechsler, President of GolfCave, praised Furino's continued leadership within the brand.

"Larry exemplifies what makes a great GolfCave franchisee — passion, professionalism, and a genuine care for the communities he serves," Wechsler said. "New Providence set a high bar, and we're confident Flemington will be just as successful. We're thrilled to see Larry open his second location and bring the GolfCave experience to even more New Jersey golfers."

GolfCave Flemington officially opened its doors on December 12, 2025. The location is situated at 176 US-202, Ringoes, NJ, in the Hunterdon Commons Shopping Center, across from the DMV near the intersection of Kuhl Road. Local golfers are invited to tour the new private Caves, meet the team, and experience Trackman-powered technology and GolfCave firsthand. GolfCave Flemington is also a proud member of the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce, reinforcing its commitment to being an active and engaged part of the local community.

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with Trackman, the world's most accurate golf simulator, offering access to over 400+ well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com and follow @GolfCave on social media.

