GolfCave Tees Off in Livingston: 8th Location, 3 More on the Way

GolfCave, the premier indoor golf experience, is expanding again with the grand opening of its eighth location in Livingston, NJ, bringing golfers 24/7 access to private, TrackMan-equipped Caves designed for practice, play, and entertainment. Owned by longtime GolfCave member Au Phan and his wife Carmela, this newest franchise blends cutting-edge technology with a luxury golf experience, reinforcing GolfCave's mission to make golf more accessible, immersive, and enjoyable for players of all skill levels.

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GolfCave, a premier indoor golf concept, proudly announces the grand opening of its eighth location at 455 West Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, New Jersey — marking another bold step in how golfers practice, play and improve their game year-round. The expansion marks another milestone for GolfCave, which has been shattering traditional barriers between players and their passion for golf since launching in New Jersey in 2012. The rapidly-expanding brand continues to revolutionize the indoor golf experience with its innovative private Cave concept.

At the heart of GolfCave's distinction lies its signature offering: private "Caves" – exclusive suites where golf meets luxury. The new Livingston location features seven state-of-the-art Caves, joining GolfCave's growing network of facilities. Each Cave showcases TrackMan's professional-grade technology, delivering pinpoint swing analysis, crystal-clear video feedback, and immersive access to over 250 legendary courses from Pebble Beach to St Andrews. These private retreats combine premium hitting areas with plush recliner seating, theater-sized screens, and convenient mini fridges – all accessible 24/7 with a BYOB policy that puts players in control of their experience.

GolfCave's membership program elevates the experience further, unlocking preferred tee times, exclusive discounted rates, flexible bankable hours, and the ultimate convenience of 24/7 access, ensuring an authentic, hassle-free golf experience at any time, day or night.

The new Livingston location is owned and operated by Au and Carmela Phan. Au a longtime GolfCave member, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the GolfCave franchise family:

"GolfCave is a great concept backed by an incredible team. My wife Carmela and I couldn't wait to become part of it. We love being involved in the golf universe — talking to and dealing with people who are all just happy to be out there swinging clubs. The game of golf offers endless hours of enjoyment, sprinkled with a few hours of frustration — it's the pursuit of perfection that keeps us coming back. GolfCave is the ideal setting for that pursuit, and we're excited to share it with the Livingston community."

"We are delighted to welcome GolfCave to Livingston," said Mayor Edward Meinhardt. "This innovative facility adds an exciting new dimension to our recreational landscape while bringing jobs and economic vitality to our community. Having a premium indoor golf destination that's accessible around the clock will not only serve our resident golfers but also attract visitors to our township, supporting our local businesses year-round. It's exactly the type of forward-thinking business that aligns with Livingston's commitment to offering diverse recreational opportunities for our residents."

GolfCave's founder, Dave Wechsler, expressed his enthusiasm welcoming the Phan's as the company's fifth franchisee:

"I'm thrilled to see our brand continue to expand with dedicated partners like Au and Carmela. They share our passion for delivering an immersive, technology-driven environment that makes golf both exciting and accessible to all skill levels. We look forward to watching GolfCave thrive under their leadership in Livingston."

GolfCave Livingston is now open!

About GolfCave

GolfCave was founded in 2012 to provide a technology-focused golf simulation experience for golfers of all skill levels to play or practice in the privacy of their own Cave. Each private Cave is equipped with TrackMan, the world's most accurate golf simulator, offering access to over 250 well-known courses and instant feedback, including live video shot analysis. GolfCave is open 24/7 for members and combines this cutting-edge technology with the flexibility to bring your own food and beverages. Membership, non-member pricing, lessons, events, and franchise information is available at www.golfcave.com

