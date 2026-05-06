Golfers Unite Announces Epic "Road Trip" to Celebrate the Game and Support A Non-Profit For Veterans

"This isn't just a road trip—it's a passion trip. Playing golf, building relationships, and helping our heroes" Post this

A Journey built for Impact

At every stop, Golfers Unite will integrate AppreciateYourService.org into the experience—creating opportunities for:

Creating awareness and growing the game of golf

Activations to help Appreciate Your Service

Brand-sponsored segments

Golf and veteran storytelling features

Community engagement for golfers and veterans alike

AppreciateYourService.org works to recognize and support those who have served through outreach programs, partnerships, and direct community impact—making it a natural fit for golf, a game deeply rooted in tradition, respect, and camaraderie.

"This is about using golf as a platform for something bigger," said Stanislow. "We're not just visiting courses—we're bringing together golfers, brands, and communities to support our country's heroes.

A Unique Opportunity for Sponsors and Partners

The Golfers Unite Road Trip is designed as a fully integrated media and marketing platform, offering sponsors:

National exposure across digital, radio, and on-course activations

Branded content through the Let's Go Low radio show, which airs on AM 820 Saturday mornings at 8:00 AM and GolfersUnite.com

Direct alignment with a respected nonprofit mission

Custom storytelling opportunities tied to each market stop

With golf participation remaining strong and the lifestyle side of the game continuing to grow, the Road Trip provides brands with a highly targeted way to connect with an engaged and affluent audience—while making a meaningful impact.

Content Meets Cause

Throughout the journey, Golfers Unite will produce:

On-location radio segments and interviews

Video and social media storytelling

Features on iconic and municipal golf courses

Spotlight stories highlighting veterans and first responders

All content will be distributed across Golfers Unite's expanding media network, including GolfersUnite.com, social channels including Instagram and TikTok, @whengolfersunite, and GolfersUnite.com/radio, amplifying reach and engagement throughout the trip.

Join the Movement

Golfers Unite is currently seeking:

Corporate sponsors and brand partners

Golf courses and destination hosts

Community organizations looking to collaborate

"This isn't just a road trip—it's a passion trip," Stanislow added. "If you're in the golf space, or if you believe in supporting our veterans and first responders, this is something you want to be part of."

To learn more, follow the journey, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit:www.golfersunite.com/roadtrip

About Golfers UniteGolfers Unite is a fast-growing golf media and member-benefit platform focused on connecting golfers through storytelling, content, and shared experiences. Through its digital presence and the "Let's Go Low" radio show, Golfers Unite highlights the people, places, and trends shaping the game's future.

About AppreciateYourService.orgAppreciateYourService.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting military veterans and first responders. Through community-driven initiatives, outreach programs, and strategic partnerships, the organization works to ensure that those who serve receive the recognition and support they deserve.

Media Contact

Jeff Stanislow, Golfers Unite, LLC, 1 2487051320, [email protected], www.golfersunite.com

SOURCE Golfers Unite, LLC