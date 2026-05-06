Golfers Unite Announces Epic "Road Trip" to Celebrate the Game and Support A Non-Profit For Veterans

The Golfers Unite Road Trip is an initiative led by founder and "Let's Go Low" radio host Jeff Stanislow, designed to showcase top golf destinations while raising awareness and support for AppreciateYourService.org, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring military veterans and first responders. Blending golf, storytelling, and community engagement, the multi-state journey will feature on-site events, exclusive content, and fundraising activations, while offering sponsors and partners a unique platform to connect with the golf audience and support a meaningful cause.
TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golfers Unite is taking its mission on the road—literally. The rapidly growing golf media platform has officially launched the Golfers Unite Road Trip, a multi-state, content-driven tour designed to spotlight the best of American golf while raising awareness and financial support for AppreciateYourService.org, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting military veterans and first responders.
Led by Golfers Unite founder and "Let's Go Low" radio host Jeff Stanislow, the Road Trip will span multiple key golf markets across the country, delivering a powerful mix of storytelling, live content, and on-the-ground engagement—all centered around a purpose bigger than the game.
A Journey built for Impact
At every stop, Golfers Unite will integrate AppreciateYourService.org into the experience—creating opportunities for:
- Creating awareness and growing the game of golf
- Activations to help Appreciate Your Service
- Brand-sponsored segments
- Golf and veteran storytelling features
- Community engagement for golfers and veterans alike
AppreciateYourService.org works to recognize and support those who have served through outreach programs, partnerships, and direct community impact—making it a natural fit for golf, a game deeply rooted in tradition, respect, and camaraderie.
"This is about using golf as a platform for something bigger," said Stanislow. "We're not just visiting courses—we're bringing together golfers, brands, and communities to support our country's heroes.
A Unique Opportunity for Sponsors and Partners
The Golfers Unite Road Trip is designed as a fully integrated media and marketing platform, offering sponsors:
- National exposure across digital, radio, and on-course activations
- Branded content through the Let's Go Low radio show, which airs on AM 820 Saturday mornings at 8:00 AM and GolfersUnite.com
- Direct alignment with a respected nonprofit mission
- Custom storytelling opportunities tied to each market stop
With golf participation remaining strong and the lifestyle side of the game continuing to grow, the Road Trip provides brands with a highly targeted way to connect with an engaged and affluent audience—while making a meaningful impact.
Content Meets Cause
Throughout the journey, Golfers Unite will produce:
- On-location radio segments and interviews
- Video and social media storytelling
- Features on iconic and municipal golf courses
- Spotlight stories highlighting veterans and first responders
All content will be distributed across Golfers Unite's expanding media network, including GolfersUnite.com, social channels including Instagram and TikTok, @whengolfersunite, and GolfersUnite.com/radio, amplifying reach and engagement throughout the trip.
Join the Movement
Golfers Unite is currently seeking:
- Corporate sponsors and brand partners
- Golf courses and destination hosts
- Community organizations looking to collaborate
"This isn't just a road trip—it's a passion trip," Stanislow added. "If you're in the golf space, or if you believe in supporting our veterans and first responders, this is something you want to be part of."
To learn more, follow the journey, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit:www.golfersunite.com/roadtrip
About Golfers UniteGolfers Unite is a fast-growing golf media and member-benefit platform focused on connecting golfers through storytelling, content, and shared experiences. Through its digital presence and the "Let's Go Low" radio show, Golfers Unite highlights the people, places, and trends shaping the game's future.
About AppreciateYourService.orgAppreciateYourService.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting military veterans and first responders. Through community-driven initiatives, outreach programs, and strategic partnerships, the organization works to ensure that those who serve receive the recognition and support they deserve.
Media Contact
Jeff Stanislow, Golfers Unite, LLC, 1 2487051320, [email protected], www.golfersunite.com
SOURCE Golfers Unite, LLC
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